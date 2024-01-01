The First LEGO Sets Of 2024 Are On Sale Now

Here are all of the biggest LEGO sets that launched on New Year's Day.

By Sean Fallon

A new year means a fresh start for LEGO sets, and January 1st 2024 was packed with well over 100 new LEGO releases across themes that include  Marvel, Jurassic World, Star Wars, Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog, City, Technic, and much more. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the new LEGO releases here in the "Available Now" section. You can also check out the "Coming Soon" section to see what's on the horizon.  However, if you're looking best stuff that launched on New Year's Day 2024, you'll find our picks below. 

Before we get into it, note that the 40681 LEGO Food Truck set is free with any LEGO purchase of $190 or more through January 16th (or while supplies last). It features an awning, menu board, fold-down condiment tray, 2 minifigures and food accessories. You can sign up for LEGO Insiders program right here (free to join) to get additional perks on purchases from LEGO. If you don't mind passing on these perks, you can find many of the January 2024 LEGO releases here on Amazon

lego-76964-dinosaur-fossils-t-rex-skull.jpg

LEGO Jurassic World / January 2024

  • 76964 Dinosaur Fossils: T. Rex Skull ($39.99) / See at LEGO
  • 76963 Baby Dinosaur Rescue Center ($39.99) / See at LEGO
lego-bowser-muscle-car.jpg

LEGO Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog / January 2024

  • 71432 Dorrie's Sunken Shipwreck Adventure ($44.99) / See at LEGO
  • 71431 Bowser's Muscle Car ($29.99) / See at LEGO
  • 71428 Yoshis' Egg-cellent Forest ($9.99) / See at LEGO
  • 76996 Sonic the Hedgehog Knuckles' Guardian Mech (34.99) / See at LEGO
psx-2023121sss2-124751.jpg

LEGO Marvel / January 2024:

  • 76281 X-Men X-Jet ($84.99) / See at LEGO
  • 76282 Rocket & Baby Groot ($59.99) / See at LEGO 
  • 76280 Spider-Man vs. Sandman: Final Battle (37.99) / See at LEGO
  • 76278 Rocket's Warbird vs Ronan ($37.99) / See at LEGO
  • 76279 Spider-Man Race Car & Venom Green Goblin ($34.99) / See at LEGO
  • 76277 War Machine Mech Armor ($14.99) / See at LEGO
  • 76276 Venom Mech Armor vs. Miles Morales ($14.99) / See at LEGO
  • 76275 Motorcycle Chase: Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock (9.99) / See at LEGO
  • 76285 Spider-Man's Mask ($69.990 / See at LEGO
lego-clone-trooper-and-battle-droid.jpg

LEGO Star Wars / January 2024: 

  • 75384 The Crimson Firehawk ($49.99) / See at LEGO
  • 75372 Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack ($29.99) / See at LEGO
lego-minecraft-frog-house.jpg

LEGO Minecraft / January 2024:

lego-city-rocket-launchpad.jpg


LEGO City / January 2024

lego-disney-market-adventure.jpg

LEGO Disney / January 2024

  • 43246 Princess Market Adventure ($99.99) / See at LEGO
  • 43241 Rapunzel's Tower & the Snuggly Duckling ($84.99)  / See at LEGO
  • 43238 Elsa's Frozen Castle ($44.99)  / See at LEGO
  • 40708 Mini Disney Ariel's Castle ($39.97)  / See at LEGO
  • 43233 Belle's Storytime Horse Carriage ($15.99)  / See at LEGO
  • 43234 Elsa's Frozen Treats ($15.99)  / See at LEGO
  • 40673 Spring Festival Mickey Mouse Brickheadz ($9.99) / See at LEGO
lego-ninjago-january-2024.jpg

LEGO Ninjago / January 2024:

lego-classic-january-2024.jpg

LEGO Classic / January 2024

lego-technic-january-2024.jpg

LEGO Technic / January 2024

  • 42168 John Deere 9700 Forage Harvester ($39.99) / See at LEGO
  • 42167 Mack LR Electric Garbage Truck ($32.99)  / See at LEGO
  • 42166 NEOM McLaren Extreme E Race Car ($26.99)  / See at LEGO
  • 42164 Off-Road Race Buggy ($19.99)  / See at LEGO
  • 42163 Heavy-Duty Bulldozer ($12.99)  / See at LEGO
lego-family-reunion-celebration.jpg

Other Notable LEGO Sets For January 2024

  • 80113 Family Reunion Celebration ($129.99) / See at LEGO
  • 21345 Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera ($79.99) / See at LEGO
  • 31211 Macaw Parrots ($59.99) / See at LEGO
  • 10328 Bouquet of Roses ($59.99) / See at LEGO
  • 31149 Creator 3-in-1 Retro Roller Skate ($29.99) / See at LEGO
  • 31147 LEGO Creator Retro Camera ($19.99) / See at LEGO
  • 40725 Cherry Blossoms ($14.99) / See at LEGO
  • 66763 LEGO Collectible Minifigures Series 25 6 Pack ($29.94) / See at LEGO
  • 71045 LEGO Collectible Minifigures Series 25  ($4.99) / See at LEGO
