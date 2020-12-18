The Mandalorian Black Series Beskar Armor Figure Pre-Orders are Back

Hasbro’s Black Series figure of The Mandalorian in Beskar armor was a hot seller when it launched back in May, which is why it’s currently sold out in most places. However, pre-orders for the figure are back just in time for the incredible finale for Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+.

The Mandalorian (Beskar Armor) The Black Series 6-inch figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99 with shipping slated for April. You can also pre-order the hard-to-find 3.75-inch The Vintage Collection version of The Mandalorion Beskar Armor figure here at Entertainment Earth for $13.99. They even have Hasbro’s Boba Fett and Mandalorian electronic helmets back in stock.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Finally, Disney’s Mando Mondays program celebrating the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian recently debuted a set of five new figures in Hasbro‘s Black Series lineup. The headliner is a 6-inch figure of Bo-Katan Kryze that features a Photo Real headsculpt of actress Katee Sackhoff. Pre-orders are live here for $20.99.

The rest of the wave featured Archive figures of a Tusken Raider (original trilogy), Shoretrooper (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Imperial Hovertank Driver (Rogue One), and an Imperial Death Trooper (Rogue One). Black Series Archive figures are reissues of their most popular (and hard to find) 6-inch figures with updated with their Photo Real paint technology and blister card packaging. Details on all of these new Black Series figures can be found here.

Speaking of Mando Mondays, this Monday, December 21st, will be the ninth and final installment. We’re hoping for a big finish from Disney, so keep tabs on our master Mando Mondays list for details on all of the new merch.

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is streaming now on Disney Plus.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.