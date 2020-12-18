The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale Review (Spoiler-Free): Best Star Wars Payoff Ever

✖

The Mandalorian season 2 finale is now streaming on Disney+, and it's safe to say that it delivers some of the biggest and best Star Wars payoffs in years - as well as setting the stage for some pretty exciting things to come. In this SPOILER-FREE review, we'll break down what director Peyton Reed and writer Jon Favreau did with the finale, and why Star Wars fans should be hyped about it - and everything else that The Mandalorian season 2 set into motion. Once you've seen the episode, you can check out our full-spoilers breakdown of the Mandalorian finale.

The final episode of The Mandalorian season 2 is "Chapter 16: The Rescue". The episode certainly lives up to its title, as Mando/Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) leads a team of warriors (plus a few surprise allies) on the mission to locate Moff Gideon's ship and rescue The Child, Grogu, from capture. Naturally, that mission doesn't go as smoothly as anyone hoped, as Gideon still has two big aces up his sleeve: the legendary Darksaber, as well as his platoon of Terminator-style Dark Troopers.

The Mandalorian season 2 set itself up with some massive expectations for the finale payoff. The seasonal storyline of Mando trying to find a Jedi to deliver Baby Yoda to was plenty exciting - but the journey to find that Jedi had more thrilling surprises than any Star Wars fans could've (and had) dreamed of. The return of Boba Fett and his armor; live-action debuts of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson); and returning characters from season 1 (Cara Dune, Mayfeld) all served to generate big headlines for the franchise, as well as setting up new spinoff (Rangers of the New Republic), and a new Star Wars Story idea that will serve as The Mandalorian's season 3 arc.

All that Star Wars universe expansion is great, but it would've been hollow if The Mandalorianseason 2 didn't stick the landing. However, Reed and Favreau manage to pull most (if not all) of the big seasonal threads together into an exciting "event" moment in Star Wars storytelling. We pretty much get all the major conflicts fans have been waiting for - plus a few sweet character conflicts that the Star Wars die-hards will geek out for.

...And yes, there is a final major Star Was character cameo that will be lighting up the Internet with buzz. So keep your head down on social media! And Don't Stop Watching At The Credits! The finale offers a major Star Wars post-credits scene that could redefine the show.

All in all, The Mandalorian season 2 has been some of (if not the) best segment of Star Wars content we've gotten. Enjoy.