Boba Fett Star Wars The Black Series Helmet is Back for The Mandalorian Fans

The beloved bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) has returned from the dead in Season 2 of the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. He has also been reunited with his Mandalorian armor, though it was looking a bit worse for wear after the Sarlacc pit incident and subsequent time in the possession of Jawas and Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant). Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series Electronic Boba Fett Helmet has the same weathered appearance as the helmet featured in the show before Fett cleaned it up. The helmet has been out of stock for some time, but another chance to grab one is happening now.

At the time of writing you can pre-order the Hasbro Black Series Boba Fett helmet here at Entertainment Earth for the standard $119.99 with free shipping slated for June 2021. It's a full-size wearable replica (adjustable fit) that comes with fancy features like a flip-down viewfinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated rangefinder HUD. The official breakdown of features reads:

Premium electronic helmet: featuring highly-detailed deco, movie-inspired design, interior padding, Adjustable fit, and electronic lights, This full-scale Boba Fett helmet is an iconic addition to any Star Wars fan's collection

Viewfinder with illuminated rangefinder HUD: with the press of a button the viewfinder drops down, activating 2 red LEDs that flash in a “hunting” pattern as well as a white led-illuminated rangefinder HUD

On a related note, Hasbro recently released a Black Series electronic helmet, which is a full-scale, wearable replica inspired by The Mandalorian's armor.

The helmet features a removable tactical light and red interior lights that can be activated when the helmet is upside-down in addition to the highly detailed design, interior padding, and adjustable fit. Pre-orders for the helmet are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $119.99. This version of the helmet is also slated to arrive in June.

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney Plus. New episodes air on Friday.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.