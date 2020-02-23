Toy Fair: G.I. Joe Classified Reveals First Look at Duke Figure and Exclusive Poster

Hasbro gave G.I. Joe fans something else to celebrate with the reveal of their new line of G.I. Joe collector’s figures G.I. Joe Classified, and they hit the ground running with their impressive Snake Eyes (Hasbro Pulse), Scarlett (Amazon), and Roadblock (Amazon) figures. Fans were excited to see the Marvel Legends style of articulation and detail applied to the iconic franchise, but now things are getting even better with the newest addition to the line, which we can exclusively reveal is the G.I. Joe squad’s leader Duke. As you can see in the image below, Duke has never looked better, but we’ve also got a peek at the slick poster that fans who attend Toy Fair’s Hasbro presentation will receive.

The G.I. Joe Classified Series Duke figure will feature a classic design with some modern touches, and of course, he’s equipped with some heavy-duty weaponry, including his trademark blaster rifle. He will also come with a pistol, binoculars, and a backpack, and you can check out Duke out of the box and in the packaging in the images below.

In addition to the Duke reveal, we can also show you the fantastic poster that fans will receive at Toy Fair, though it doesn’t just feature Duke. The poster features many of your favorite characters from the franchise, including Baroness, Destro, Snake Eyes, Scarlet, and Cobra Commander, and you can check out that below as well.

That custom artwork will be featured on the back of every figure in the Classified Series line and should give a good indicator of how the other characters will look when they are released. The art was created by artist Francesco Francavilla.

The official description for Duke’s Classified Series figure can be found below, which will be available this June, and can be pre-ordered here at Amazon.

G.I. JOE Classified Series Duke Action Figure

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: June 1, 2020)

YO JOE! G.I. JOE explodes into a larger-than-life era with brand new 6-inch scale figures, evolving classic characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and details. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Duke Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the decorated G.I. JOE operative, a go-to squad leader capable of commanding any type of situation, into the modern era. The figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation making it highly poseable and accessories inspired by the character’s rich history, including Duke’s signature blaster rifle. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Duke collectible package will also make a mark on shelves, featuring display-worthy custom artwork from Francesco Francavilla. For G.I. JOE fans new and old, the G.I. JOE Classified Series line of actions figures captures the pulse-pounding excitement of G.I. JOE in a 6-inch scale. Available at most major toy retailers and for pre-order on HasbroPulse.com on February 22, 2020 at 4PM EST.

So G.I. Joe fans, will you be pre-ordering the new Duke figure?

