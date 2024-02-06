Transformers Generations Comic Book Shockwave and Grimlock Figures Unveiled (Exclusive)

Hasbro has unveiled new Transformers figures inspired by the original comic book series, and you're seeing them first here at ComicBook.com! The first Transformers comic was produced by Marvel between 1984 and 1991, and these new Shockwave and Grimlock figures come straight out of its pages. The year 1984 was certainly special for Transformers fans, which is why you'll see 40th anniversary branding on the box along with iconic cover art from Transformers #5 Shockwave "Are All Dead" and Transformers #8 "And Now The Dinobots!" issues.

Inside the boxes you'll find figures with comic book-style deco and plenty of accessories. A full breakdown of both figures can be found below. Pre-order details have not been revealed at the time of writing, but they will hit store shelves in the Summer of 2024. This article will be updated with direct pre-order links when they become available. Stay tuned.

TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS COMIC EDITION SHOCKWAVE ($39.99): "Ruled by logic, if it is more logical for Shockwave to override Megatron and seize command of the Decepticons, he will take that chance. Inspired by the original The TRANSFORMERS comic book series, this 7-inch Shockwave action figure converts from robot to Cybertronian spaceship mode in 15 steps. With comic-accurate deco and black line hatching details, Shockwave looks like it came out of a comic book, celebrating 40 years since TRANSFORMERS robots made their comic debut in 1984. Features articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses and comes with the head of Optimus Prime piece that can be placed on the included display stand (display stand assembly required)."

TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS COMIC EDITION GRIMLOCK ($59.99) "Grimlock leads a team of powerful Dinobots and fights on impulse, making him one of the strongest – and most unpredictable – Autobots. Inspired by the original The TRANSFORMERS comic book series, this 8.5-inch Grimlock action figure converts from robot to T.rex mode in 22 steps. With comic-accurate deco and black line hatching details, Grimlock looks like it came out of a comic book, celebrating 40 years since TRANSFORMERS robots made their comic debut in 1984. Feature articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses and comes with 3 swords, double-barreled blaster and a crown accessory that can sit on the figure's head."