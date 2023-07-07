Walmart+ Membership With Paramount+ Is 50% Off To Compete With Prime Day 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Odds are Amazon and the internet in general have assaulted you with messages that Prime Day 2023 is happening on July 11th and 12th. Naturally, Walmart has their own deals event planned during that time, and one of the biggest offers on tap is 50% off a 1-year Walmart+ membership. Regularly priced at $98 for the year, you can get a full year of benefits for $49 here at Walmart through July 13th 2023. These benefits include a built-in subscription to Paramount+ (which is $59.99 for the Essential plan on its own if you bought it separately), early access to online deals, free shipping with no minimum order, member savings on fuel, special offers, and more.

Walmart's answer to Prime Day is dubbed Walmart+ week, and members will have early access to the deals starting on July 10th at 12pm ET. Note that Amazon is also offering a Paramount+ deal for Prime Day 2023 through their Prime Video streaming channels, but the Walmart+ version is far superior if you are interested in kicking the tires for more than two months.

When you fire up that Paramount+ subscription with your Walmart+, you'll be able to catch up on the hit series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Details about Season 2 can be found below.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 also brings back special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and adds Carol Kane in the recurring role of Pelia.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+ in the United States, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The second season will stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with a premiere date still to be announced. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also streaming on Paramount+. It is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD.

You can keep tabs on the best deals for Prime Day 2023 and Walmart+ week right here starting on July 10th.