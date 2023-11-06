Amazon's Black Friday 2023 Schedule and First Deals Revealed
Here's a sneak peek at the deals Amazon has in store for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023.
November is Black Friday month, and Amazon is prepping for their third major deal event of 2023, which will kick off on Friday, November 17th and run through Black Friday proper on November 24th. It will likely be similar to their two Prime Day events, only with a greater sense of urgency now that the holiday season is truly upon us. If that wasn't enough, a fourth sale will take place starting Saturday, November 25, running through Cyber Monday, November 27.
Some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that Amazon has planned can be found in the list below. There will be plenty of gift options that ComicBook readers might enjoy, including deals on Nerf blasters, Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel toys, LEGO sets, and more. On the gaming side, we wouldn't be surprised to see Nintendo's new Switch bundles and the PS5 Slim get stocked / restocked during these events. We might even see some big discounts on the original PS5 and Xbox Series X. Note that Walmart also has Black Friday deals events taking place on November 8th and November 22nd.
Despite having a full 10 days of Amazon Black Friday shopping to take advantage of this year, keep in mind that new deals will be added as often as every five minutes, and Lightning deals will be available for very limited periods. Make sure to load up your Amazon wish lists now to make things easier. Alexa can notify you about upcoming deals from your wishlist ahead of time, so that's another strategy you should employ – along with keeping track of top Black Friday deals right here on ComicBook..com of course.
The Best Amazon Black Friday 2023 Deals
- Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals will be available right here on November 17th.
- Save up to $400 on select De'Longhi coffee and espresso machines
- Save $100 on the Sony ZV-1F Vlog camera
- Save up to 70% on select Amazon devices and bundles including Echo Pop with free smart bulb bundles, Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) bundles, eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi Systems, and Luna Gaming Controllers; and up to 50% on select new devices including Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro tablets, Echo Pop Kids Marvel's Avengers, and Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen)
- Save up to 50% on select NERF products
- Save up to 50% on select IT Cosmetics skincare and makeup
- Save up to 44% on select Ninja kitchen appliances
- Save up to 43% on select Shark hair care products
- Save up to 42% on BISSELL Little Green, CrossWave, and HydroSteam vacuums
- Save up to 33% on select Le Creuset Dutch ovens and cookware
- Save up to 30% on select Lancôme makeup, skincare, and fragrance
- Save up to 30% on Peloton Bike, Bike Plus, Guide, accessories, and apparel
- Save up to 30% on select Barbie dolls and playsets, and on select LEGO sets and building toys from Magna-Tiles
- Save up to 30% on select Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars toys, apparel, bedding, and décor
- Save up to 30% on select Dyson vacuums and air purifiers (November 22-27)
- Save 30% on Blake Lively's Betty Buzz Sparkling Soda
- Save up to 29% on select Kindle e-readers including Kindle Scribe, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite for Kids, and Kindle (2022)
- Save 25% on Ruggable x Sarrah and Verena washable rugs
- Save up to 20% on Blueland's plastic-free dishwasher tablets
The Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 Deals
- Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 deals will be available right here on November 25th – 27th.
- Save up to 46% on select Instant Pot kitchen appliances
- Save up to 45% on HeyDude including Amazon exclusive styles
- Save up to 37% on select Vitamix blenders, and on select KitchenAid mixers and kitchen appliances
- Save up to 35% on select Amazon devices including Echo Studio, Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, and the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet, and get the lowest price ever on Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundles
- Save up to 30% on select Casper mattresses
- Save up to 30% on select Nespresso coffee machines
- Save up to 30% on select Fisher-Price toys
- Save up to 30% on select Amazon exclusive La Roche-Posay skincare bundles, on select Anastasia Beverly Hills products, on select Living Proof products, on select Burt's Bees skincare and gifts, and on select OPI nail treatments and colors
- Save up to 30% on select Amazon exclusive men's, women's, and kids' fashion from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter's
- Save up to 25% on select Lemme by Kourtney Kardashian Barker products
- Save up to 20% on select Ninja premium bakeware, and on select Breville espresso machines
- Save up to 20% on select Le Domaine by Brad Pitt products, on select Kérastase hair care, and on select CeraVe skincare and Amazon exclusive skincare sets
- Save up to 15% on select essie nail polishes and sets