Amazon's Black Friday 2023 Schedule and First Deals Revealed

November is Black Friday month, and Amazon is prepping for their third major deal event of 2023, which will kick off on Friday, November 17th and run through Black Friday proper on November 24th. It will likely be similar to their two Prime Day events, only with a greater sense of urgency now that the holiday season is truly upon us. If that wasn't enough, a fourth sale will take place starting Saturday, November 25, running through Cyber Monday, November 27.

Some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that Amazon has planned can be found in the list below. There will be plenty of gift options that ComicBook readers might enjoy, including deals on Nerf blasters, Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel toys, LEGO sets, and more. On the gaming side, we wouldn't be surprised to see Nintendo's new Switch bundles and the PS5 Slim get stocked / restocked during these events. We might even see some big discounts on the original PS5 and Xbox Series X. Note that Walmart also has Black Friday deals events taking place on November 8th and November 22nd.

Despite having a full 10 days of Amazon Black Friday shopping to take advantage of this year, keep in mind that new deals will be added as often as every five minutes, and Lightning deals will be available for very limited periods. Make sure to load up your Amazon wish lists now to make things easier. Alexa can notify you about upcoming deals from your wishlist ahead of time, so that's another strategy you should employ – along with keeping track of top Black Friday deals right here on ComicBook..com of course.

Save up to $400 on select De'Longhi coffee and espresso machines

Save $100 on the Sony ZV-1F Vlog camera

Save up to 70% on select Amazon devices and bundles including Echo Pop with free smart bulb bundles, Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) bundles, eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi Systems, and Luna Gaming Controllers; and up to 50% on select new devices including Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro tablets, Echo Pop Kids Marvel's Avengers, and Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen)

Save up to 50% on select NERF products

Save up to 50% on select IT Cosmetics skincare and makeup

Save up to 44% on select Ninja kitchen appliances

Save up to 43% on select Shark hair care products

Save up to 42% on BISSELL Little Green, CrossWave, and HydroSteam vacuums

Save up to 33% on select Le Creuset Dutch ovens and cookware

Save up to 30% on select Lancôme makeup, skincare, and fragrance

Save up to 30% on Peloton Bike, Bike Plus, Guide, accessories, and apparel

Save up to 30% on select Barbie dolls and playsets, and on select LEGO sets and building toys from Magna-Tiles

Save up to 30% on select Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars toys, apparel, bedding, and décor

Save up to 30% on select Dyson vacuums and air purifiers (November 22-27)

Save 30% on Blake Lively's Betty Buzz Sparkling Soda

Save up to 29% on select Kindle e-readers including Kindle Scribe, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite for Kids, and Kindle (2022)

Save 25% on Ruggable x Sarrah and Verena washable rugs

Save up to 20% on Blueland's plastic-free dishwasher tablets

