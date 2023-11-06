Here's When You Can Get Nintendo Black Friday 2023 Deals and Bundles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nintendo has revealed their plans for Black Friday 2023 – also known as the entire month of November – and it includes deals on top games, their first OLED console bundle, and a Joy-Con bundle. Everything you need to know about these deals, including when and where to get them, can be found right here.

Finally, Nintendo is going beyond their Mario Kart 8 bundle with an original Nintendo Switch console to offer a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle that includes the latest OLED model Switch. In addition to the game download and the console, you'll get exclusive Joy-Con controllers with a Smash Bros.-inspired design and 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership. It will be available starting on November 19th with a price tag of $349.99. That translates to approximately $60 in savings. We expect that the console will be available here on Amazon and here at Walmart on that date. Note that Walmart is running their second Black Friday sale on Wednesday, Nov. 22 starting at at 3 p.m. ET. We wouldn't be surprised if Nintendo's Black Friday offers are a part of it.

If you aren't in the market for a top-of-the-line OLED Nintendo Switch, you have options as well. Naturally, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle will be available again with a digital copy of the game and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership priced at $299.99 ($70 value). That bundle is already available here on Amazon and here at Walmart.

For even more savings, you can go with Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons systems, each featuring designs inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game along with a digital download. They're priced at $199.99 ($60 savings), and can be ordered here at Walmart now.

Already have a Nintendo Switch? Then you might be interested in the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle, which will launch on November 10th. It will include two Joy-Con controllers in red and blue along with a full Super Mario Party game download. It will be priced at $99.99, which means you'll be saving around $40 by going with the bundle. Again, when it drops, you should be able to find it here on Amazon and here at Walmart.

As for the games, Nintendo's Black Friday deals will begin on November 19. Games like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi's Mansion 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Super Mario Odyssey games will be priced at $39.99 each. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe and Minecraft Legends: Deluxe Edition will be only $29.99 and Everybody 1-2-Switch! will be on sale for just $19.99 at retailers like Amazon and Walmart. Additional deals will be available on Nintendo.com and in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch system on November 20th.