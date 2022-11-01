Walmart+ Memberships Are Half Off For Your Black Friday, Paramount+, and PS5 Needs

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart has announced their Black Friday Deals for Days plans for the 2022 holiday season, and it all starts today, November 1st with half off a Walmart+ membership. Regularly priced at $98 for the year, you can get a full year of benefits for $49 here at Walmart until November 3rd 2022 at 11:59PM ET. These benefits include a built-in subscription to Paramount+ (which is $49.99 a year if you bought it separately), early access to online deals, free shipping with no minimum order, member savings on fuel, and 6 months of free Spotify Premium (limited time), It also improves your chances of scoring a PS5 this holiday season.

Granted, the stock situation for the PS5 has improved in recent months, but there's a good chance that Walmart will continue to offer the console to Walmart+ members when they are made available online. Given the $49 offer and the recent addition of Paramount+ as a membership perk, you'll have plenty of reason to stick around regardless. As far as early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals is concerned, this is what the schedule will look like for 2022:

Event 1 (Deals begin online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 9): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 7.

Event 2 (Deals begin online Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 16): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 14.

Event 3 (Deals begin online Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 25): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 21.

Cyber Monday (Nov. 28): Walmart will close out a month of incredible savings with its Cyber Monday event.

A sneak peek at some of the Event 1 deals are as follows:

Samsung 2.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $99 (Special Buy)

HP 11.6" Chromebook for $79 (Save $20)

Shark E-Z Robot Vacuum for $258 (Special Buy)

Hisense 75" Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV for $448 (Special Buy)

TCL 55" Class 4K Smart Roku TV for $188 (Special Buy)

LG 65" TV for $398 (Special Buy)

L.O.L Surprise Tweens 5 pack for $70 (Special Buy)

Marvel Spider-Man 3-Pack for $20 (Special Buy)

Shark Pet Cordless Vacuum for $144 (Special Buy)

Roku 4K Streaming Stick with Voice Remote and TV Controls for $20 (Save $29)

Bartesian Premium Cocktail Machine for $199 (Special Buy)

Airpods Pro with MG Safe with Charging Case for $159 (Save $40)

PAW Patrol, Als Deluxe Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm and Accessories for $20 (Save $19.97)

Again, we would be surprised if an online PlayStation 5 drop wasn't part of one of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days events, so you'll be ready to go if you take advantage of the $49 membership deal. Just make sure to jump on it before the deal ends on November 3rd.