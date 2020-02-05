Spiral: First Trailer for Saw Reboot Lands Online

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for the upcoming Saw revival, set to hit theaters in May and titled Spiral. From a story by comedy legend Chris Rock, The Organ Donor will star Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, and Marisol Nichols. It will be directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who previously directed Saw II, Saw III, and Saw IV. It is the ninth installment in the franchise, and the first since 2017's Jigsaw, which earned some of the worst reviews of the series but still managed to turn a huge profit on its modest budget.

Spiral wrapped production in August. Originally planned for an October 2020 release, it was moved up in order to open up the summer movie season while also avoiding competition with Halloween Kills, which is bound to be a huge hit following the successful revival of that franchise.

You can see the trailer below.

"We think Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock, along with Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols, make this film completely special in the Saw canon and we can’t wait to unleash this unexpected and sinister new story on fans of this franchise," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake during an interview in July. "This is next level of Saw on full tilt."

For his part, Rock recently said that he hoped to give a little levity to the horror franchise, giving it the same sense of edge that movies like Ready Or Not have had success with.

"A lot of times I go to a movie or I watch a TV show and I go, ‘Wow, you know, two jokes would have made a big difference in that,’" Rock told IGN. "I love Saw, but I was like ‘Wow, it has almost no humor at all.’ So, it seemed like a good place…good fertile ground…By the way, the new Saw, I’ve seen like a rough cut. It’s still Saw…it’s bloody, it’s gory, but there’s like a sprinkling of humor here and there. We’re not revamping it, it’s not Scary Movie, it’s Saw."

Spiral stars Rock as a police detective named Zeke who is investigating a series of grisly crimes. Samuel L. Jackson reportedly plays Rock's father while Nazneen Contractor plays a coroner working with Rock's character, Max Minghella plays his partner William Schenk, and Marisol Nichols plays Captain Angie Garza, Rock's boss.

The new Saw film opens in theaters on May 15, 2020.

