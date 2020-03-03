Happy Death Day Director Reportedly Returning for New Paranormal Activity Film

Fans of found-footage horror films used to anticipate a new Paranormal Activity landing in theaters every year, up until the series seemingly concluded with Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, but producer Jason Blum confirms that Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon, who wrote parts two through five, will be returning to write a new film. Talks of a new film in the franchise have emerged in recent years, though it's unclear if the new installment will be a sequel or a reboot, with the enlistment of a regular contributor to the series likely ensuring that the new film will make good on various beloved elements.

"We are doing a new Paranormal Activity. We have Chris Landon, who wrote almost all of them, he directed one of them, he's really kind of the showrunner of the Paranormal Activity, he's coming up with Paranormal Activity 7," Blum shared with The Evolution of Horror podcast. "Which is not the title of the movie, but it is the seventh Paranormal Activity."

This recent update adds slightly more information to what the producer shared last month, as he only teased that a new film was being developed.

“The answer is, I don’t know. I guess we’re about to find out, but I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know,” Producer Blum told Bloody Disgusting of the franchise's future. “It’s something that we’re talking about, but I don’t know what it’s going to wind up being ... we’re writing the treatment. That’s it.”

Landon is currently developing a horror-themed body-swap film, which is set to star Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton, in which a serial killer switches bodies with a teen-aged girl, providing her with 24 hours to correct the switch before it becomes permanent.

The filmmaker previously shared with ComicBook.com his love for that franchise, despite his attention deviating towards other narratives.

"I think the creative forces behind that franchise, I think everyone's only interested in really doing it if it can be done well," Landon detailed. "So it's another one of those 'see what happens' kind of a thing. I really loved that franchise and I enjoyed working and being a part of that team. It was an enormous amount of fun, but it was one of those things, too, that as the franchise went on, it was diminishing returns. It was a very difficult thing to sustain and that's the nature of franchise-building. So we'll see what happens there. But I don't think there's anything crazy happening just yet."

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Paranormal Activity series.

