Meet Motherland: Fort Salem's Coven in New Featurette (Exclusive)

Witches have a long history in folklore and mythology, being one of the most well-known figures when it comes to things supernatural, though the upcoming Freeform series Motherland: Fort Salem is set to deliver a new take on the concept that audiences have never quite seen before. Ahead of the series premiere, we have an all-new featurette that dives deep into the mythology of the series and educates audiences on what to expect from the new narrative. Check out the featurette above and tune in to the series premiere of Motherland: Fort Salem on Wednesday, March 18th at 9 p.m. ET.

Created by Eliot Laurence (who also created Claws), Motherland: Fort Salem is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country. The series follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

In the series, Taylor Hickson (Deadly Class) portrays Raelle, a reluctant recruit with major authority issues whose mother recently died in the line of duty. Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth) is Tally, a kind, strong-willed and curious witch who enlisted despite her mother’s passionate disapproval. Ashley Nicole Williams plays Abigail, an unquestionably alpha, smart, driven, and courageous witch who hails from the upper echelons of military witch society and is excited to be joining the ranks of the witches’ army. Amalia Holm (Playground) rounds out the young witch recruits, playing Scylla, a playful yet dark and mischievous recruit who is not what she appears to be. Demetria McKinney (The Saints and Sinners) plays Anacostia, a tough but wryly humorous drill sergeant whose chief concern is keeping the young recruits alive through basic training. Lyne Renee (Deep State) plays General Sarah Alder, the highest-ranking officer in the Armed Forces and the only leader witches have ever known.

Tune in to Motherland: Fort Salem's series premiere on Wednesday, March 18th at 9 p.m. ET and come back to ComicBook.com each week for exclusive content celebrating the series.

