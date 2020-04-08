Evil Dead Star Bruce Campbell Shares Advice for Ideal Self-Isolating Location

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing everyone around the world to distance themselves from others and enter their own personal quarantines, with Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell taking to Twitter to confirm how effective the cabin from the horror series would be as a place to stay away from others. As seen throughout the franchise, were you to find yourself in the iconic cabin, you'd have much more to be frightened of than a virus, as you'd likely find the Necronomicon nearby which often results in the arrival of Deadites descending upon the remote location to swallow every soul in sight.

Campbell shared a tweet by horror magazine Fangoria which asked readers about their ideal quarantine location while adding, "For starters, it helps if the place has a dubious history. Must also be remote, rustic, with a long, creepy driveway. I’m thinking somewhere in the Southern US."

This is only the latest example of the actor weighing in on the pandemic, as he previously shared a video message to his fans in which he somewhat embodied his famous Ash Williams character.

For starters, it helps if the place has a dubious history. Must also be remote, rustic, with a long, creepy driveway. I’m thinking somewhere in the Southern US. https://t.co/mXQtB5MpN8 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) April 7, 2020

"Alright, you primitive screwheads. Listen up: there I was, minding my own beeswax on my back porch in retirement, and some goddamn, assh-le virus bullsh-t comes rearin' its ugly head," Campbell shared on Twitter. "Shop smart, lay low, don't make me come back."

Campbell debuted in the series' official launch with 1981's The Evil Dead, going on to reprise his role in two sequels, multiple video games, and three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead. When the Starz TV series concluded, Campbell announced he was officially retiring from the role.

Despite the actor making it clear that he wouldn't be returning to the franchise anytime soon, he has often remarked that he is still involved in the series and will likely serve as a producer on future efforts. He even teased earlier this year that a new film in the series could start filming by the end of the year.

“We’re producing more Evil Dead movies. Maybe one later this year," Campbell shared at Fan Expo Vancouver. "Sam Raimi’s handpicked the next guy to make another creepy Evil Dead film. It just won’t have Ash. There are more stories to tell.”

Given that the pandemic has seen the delays of a number of projects, it's unclear if this means the new Evil Dead will also be delayed. Stay tuned for details on the future of the franchise.

