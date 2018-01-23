So what exactly do Trolls 2, Creepshow 3, or Leprechaun in the Hood have in common? They’re all regarded as some of the worst horror movies ever.

But at least those were all straight-to-video.

And there’s way too many of those floating out there to even keep up with, but what about the atrocities that were actually released theatrically? We’ve got you covered, and these are the 10 Worst Horror Movies ever made.

What horror movie do you think made No. 1?

10. The Wicker Man

Starting off the list is the The Wicker Man. Not the 1973 original mind you. That’s a classic. But the 2006 remake, which is definitely not a classic (at least not for the reasons it intended). Even though it’s exceptionally awful, it did give us one of the best over-the-top Nicolas Cage performances ever, along with one of the best memes, and made torture by bee stings something that’s truly hilarious.

9. Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

At No. 9 is Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 . While the Blair Witch Project was a cultural phenomenon that kickstarted the “found footage” genre, the sequel was bland, uninspired, and nowhere near as creative as the original. In fact, it was a little to “meta” and would have only been mildly interesting if people still believed that the Blair Witch was a true story, but by the time this was released – the cat was out of the bag.

8. Leprechaun 2

No. 8 is Leprechaun 2. Considering the only good thing the first Leprechaun movie did was give us Jennifer Aniston, is it really a surprise that the sequel was bad enough to earn a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes?? For what it’s worth, this actually isn’t the worst movie in the franchise (Leprechaun 4: In Space, or Leprechaun: Back 2 Tha Hood probably tie for the worst), but this was thankfully the final film in the series to get a theatrical release.

7. Creature

Coming in at No. 7 is Creature. If you never heard of this one, you aren’t alone because it’s one of the lowest grossing movies of all time, and with good reason – it’s terrible. Also, if you weren’t already aware: Terror has teeth.

6. Frogs

Someone made a horror movie called Frogs. Is there really anything else you need to know?

5. The Devil Inside

4. Cabin Fever

No. 4 is Cabin Fever. Not Eli Roth’s movie that came out in 2003, which wasn’t that good to begin with. No, this is a remake of that movie. It used the exact same script as the original, yet somehow turned out like 1000 times worse.

3. Jaws: The Revenge

No 3 is Jaws The Revenge. What a shame, right? Perhaps no other film franchise has seen such a sharp decline in quality as the Jaws franchise. What started as a trend-setting blockbuster slowly turned into a laughable abomination, each movie worse than the one before. With this iteration, it could sink no further. There’s literally nothing good about this movie at all, which is a bold statement considering it’s got Michael Caine in it.

2. One Missed Call

1. Alone in the Dark