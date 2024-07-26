“It’s not like we’re never gonna see each other again,” Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) told Carol (Melissa McBride) during a teary goodbye on The Walking Dead‘s series finale, which ended with the best friends exchanging “I love yous” and Daryl promising to return. But then he was ferried overseas, shipwrecked, and stranded in zombie-plagued France. Cut off from his friends back home, Daryl has been on a mission shepherding Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) and Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) to safety at Union de l’Espoir’s Nest in Mont-Saint-Michel, Normandy.

Meanwhile, Carol embarked on her own mission: a cross-country trek to find Daryl and bring him home. Their fan-favorite characters may be continents apart in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, but Reedus and McBride reunited in-person at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H on Friday to debut the just-released new trailer (below).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second season of Daryl Dixon (premiering September 29th) picks up where October’s first season finale left off. Carol and Daryl bothconfront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggleswith his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest.Additionally, Genet (Anne Charrier)’s movement builds momentum,setting the Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope inthe fight for France’s future.

AMC announced a Walking Dead Daryl and Carol spinoff in 2020, but McBride dropped out of the series for personal reasons. Now the duo are headlining the six-episode Daryl Dixon season 2 as series regulars opposite returning cast members Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard (Sylvie), Anne Charrier (Madame Genet), Romain Levi (Codron) and Eriq Ebouaney (Fallou). The Resident‘s Manish Dayal has joined the series as Ash Patel.

From returning executive producer and showrunner David Zabel, the new season is executive produced by Reedus and McBride with Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple (The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live), Greg Nicotero and Angela Kang (The Walking Dead), Brian Bockrath (The Walking Dead: Dead City), Daniel Percival (The Man in the High Castle), Jason Richman (Stumptown), and Steve Squillante (Locke).

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol premieres Sunday, Sept. 29th on AMC and AMC+.