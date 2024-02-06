28 Days Later's Cillian Murphy Addresses Whether He'll Star in Sequel

Last week, fans of 28 Days Later got good news when it was announced a sequel, 28 Years Later, had officially found a home at Sony and more than that, star Cillian Murphy would be returning — at least as an executive producer. With additional details about the project not yet revealed, it's still unclear if Murphy will actually appear in the film, but speaking with Variety, Murphy made it clear that he's available to be a part of 28 Years Later.

In the interview, Murphy spoke about shooting two endings to the original 28 Years Later — one in which his character, Jim, survives and one in which Jim dies. The film ultimately went with the more "optimistic" ending in which Jim survived, something that leaves the door open to see Murphy in the role again.

"I think when I was younger and bit more nihilist … I liked the image of two women surviving at the end and f-ck the man," Murphy said. "But I think they wanted the version with the hope."

When he was specifically asked if he could come back for another movie, Murphy replied, "I'm available."

What Do We Know About 28 Years Later?

28 Years Later will see Danny Boyle and Alex Garland come back together to write and direct. The film is also expected to kick off a new series of film, including a Part 2 that would be written by Garland. Boyle is set to direct just the first film and a director would be determined for the second film at a later date. Boyle and Garland will produce alongside original producer Andrew Macdonald and former head of Fox Searchlight Pictures Peter Rice. The project is one that Garland previously said has been long discussed.

"A few years ago, an idea materialized in my head for would be really 28 Years Later," Garland said at the time. "Danny always liked the idea. So, we're talking about it quite seriously, quite diligently. If He doesn't want to direct it himself, I'll be well up for it if we can execute a similarly good idea."

Murphy has also previously indicated that he would be interested in returning to the franchise that helped launch his career.

"I would never say never," Murphy said. "I loved to make that movie. Was a long time ago. But sure [I would like to return.]"

Murphy Wasn't Initially Aware 28 Days Later Was a Zombie Movie

"I wasn't too aware we were making a zombie movie, to be honest with you," Murphy said. "It was right around the time SARS happened and there was all this 'air rage' stuff going on. So, I never felt it was a zombie film. And I'm glad I didn't watch the Romero movies because I didn't realize how hallowed those movies were."

Are you hopeful Murphy will appear in 28 Years Later? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.