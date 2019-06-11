Rob Zombie Answers Fans’ Biggest 3 From Hell Questions, Teases September Release Date

When filmmaker Rob Zombie confirmed that he was making a sequel to The Devil’s Rejects, fans immediately had a number of questions about the project, ranging from inquiries about the release to just how the narrative could happen in the first place. The first teaser for the film debuted earlier this week, igniting even more questions from fans. The filmmaker will likely keep a tight lid on most of the film’s secrets, though he did take to Facebook to address the questions he was seemingly asked most often, confirming that a longer trailer will debut next month and that he aims for a September release for the film.

On his Facebook page, Rob Zombie shared, “It has been a big day for questions about 3 From Hell. I will now try to answer the TOP FIVE.

1. Is Spaulding in the movie? Yes of course he is.

2. When does the movie take place? Immediately following Rejects.

3. How do they survive? Well, you have to see the film for that answer.

4. When is it coming out. The movie will be in theaters in September. Not sure of exact release date yet.

5. When do we get a longer trailer? In July.”

The upcoming film concludes a trilogy that launched in 2003 with House of 1000 Corpses. That film focused on a family abducting a group of weary travelers and unleashing all sorts of mayhem upon them. The next film, The Devil’s Rejects, took Otis and his cohorts Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) on the road to wreak more havoc. That film’s finale seemingly saw the demise of the trio, with Three From Hell confirming they survived the ordeal and will stand trial for their crimes.

Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, and Sid Haig all return to the film to reprise their roles as Baby, Otis, and Captain Spaulding, respectively. Previously announced 3 From Hell supporting stars include Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Richard Brake, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa.

Zombie’s last film, 31, had a limited theatrical engagement before landing on VOD services. While it’s possible the new film could have a similar release strategy, hence Zombie’s vague September tease, the popularity of the previous two films will likely result in this film getting a wider release.

Stay tuned for details on 3 From Hell.

