3 From Hell Star Sid Haig Hits the Top of IMDb’s STARmeter Weeks After His Passing

Rob Zombie’s latest film, 3 From Hell, was released in theaters last month for a three-night event. Sadly, one of the movie’s stars, Sid Haig, passed away shortly after the movie’s release at age 80. He was best known for his role as Captain Spaulding in Zombie’s films, including House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects. Many people have been paying tribute to Haig since his passing, which is proven by the fact that he’s currently the top actor listed on IMDb’s STARmeter. Haig even managed to top Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is currently listed as number two, which is no surprise considering she just won three Emmys and is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend. This IMDb list was recently brought to fans’ attention by Haig’s co-star, Bill Moseley, who posted about it on social media.

“Love that Sid Haig is Number 1 this week on IMDB Starmeter! Fitting honor to one of Hollywood’s greats!!!,” Moseley wrote.

Haig’s wife, Susan L. Olberg, revealed that Haig had died in a post on Instagram. She wrote, “On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us.”

Outside of Zombie’s horror films, Haig’s career also included roles such as the villain Dragos in Jason of Star Command, and in Gunsmoke, Batman, Mary Hartman, Charlie’s Angels, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, MacGyver, Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, and the James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever.

If you missed 3 From Hell during its limited release, you will have a chance to catch an encore screening on October 14th. The movie is also being released in a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, Digital, and On-Demand starting October 15th. Pre-orders are live now.

In addition to Haig and Moseley, 3 From Hell stars Sheri Moon Zombie, Richard Brake, Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa.

3 From Hell is returning to theaters on October 14th.