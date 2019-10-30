3 From Hell to Exclusively Stream on Shudder

After 14 years of waiting, Rob Zombie finally delivered audiences the continued adventures of the Firefly family with 3 From Hell, which earned special event theatrical screenings, but if you missed the film on the big screen, you’ll be able to check out the Devil’s Rejects sequel exclusively on streaming service Shudder. This is only the latest partnership between Zombie and the streaming service, as his last film, 31, also found its exclusive streaming home in Shudder. The film is set to land on Shudder in February of 2020.

“After more than 10 years, Rob Zombie has delivered. 3 From Hell has the grit, blood and bite we’d expect from a highly anticipated sequel to the crucial Devil’s Rejects. As we were with Zombie’s 31, Shudder is thrilled to shock and shake our members with the return of the Fireflies,” Craig Engler, General Manager, Shudder, shared in a statement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After barely surviving a furious shootout with the police, Baby Firefly, Otis Driftwood, and Captain Spaulding are behind bars. But pure evil cannot be contained. Teaming up with Otis’ half-brother Wilson, the demented Firefly clan are back to unleash a whole new wave of death and depravity. A firestorm of murder, madness and mayhem will be released in this terror ride to Hell and back, in this long-awaited sequel to Zombie’s cult hits House of 1000 Corpses (2003) and The Devil’s Rejects (2005). The film also features the last on-screen appearance of beloved genre star and longtime Zombie collaborator Sid Haig.

3 From Hell stars Sheri Moon Zombie (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses, Halloween), Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses), Richard Brake (Game of Thrones, Hannibal Rising, 31, The Chameleon), Jeff Daniel Phillips (The Lords of Salem, Westworld), with Danny Trejo (The Devil’s Rejects, Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn), and Sid Haig (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses, Kill Bill: Vol. 2).

Despite how much time has passed between films, star Moseley confirmed it was easier than expected to get back into character.

“I go to a lot of fan conventions and certainly Otis has stayed alive, at least in the eyes and minds of the fans,” Moseley shared with ComicBook.com about reprising the role. “I don’t really watch Devil’s Rejects or House of 1000 Corpses all that often, so, in other words, I’m not home alone at night, burning the midnight oil, keeping those fires burning for Otis or Chop Top (from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), for that matter.”

He added, “They’re just kind of in there. I think once you’ve actually done a movie or two as that character, it’s in your DNA. I guess like riding a bicycle. You just never really forget, especially after Devil’s Rejects. That was the first time I’d ever done a character twice and I think it’s still the only character I’ve ever played more than once. So you get pretty comfortable or the character gets comfortable with you, one way or the other.”

3 From Hell lands on Shudder in February of 2020.

Are you looking forward to the film coming to Shudder? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!