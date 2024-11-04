7 Movies to Watch After Netflix’s Time Cut

Spooky season is technically over, but the Netflix Top 10 chart shows that audiences are still eager for more thrills. The Netflix original film Time Cut is standing strong at number one for the streamer – possibly because it’s a slasher, possibly because it’s a time travel movie, and possibly because of its early-2000s nostalgia. Whatever made you love Time Cut, there is a perfect follow-up watch for you below.

Time Cut stars Madison Bailey as Lucy Field, a teenager in 2024 who goes back in time to 2003 to solve a string of murders – including that of her older sister, Summer (Antonia Gentry). It was directed by Hannah MacPherson, who co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Kennedy. The movie hit Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 30, and so far it has mixed reviews. Still, whether they loved it or not, it’s clear that many people watched it this weekend, meaning they are now looking for their next movie night pick. Read on for some good options.

Totally Killer

If you’ve read any reviews of Time Cut, you’ve probably seen it compared to last year’s horror-comedy Totally Killer. The two movies are very similar, though the execution is better in Totally Killer. You can stream Totally Killer now on Prime Video.

It’s What’s Inside

Another of this season’s Netflix original films, It’s What’s Inside is at the other end of the spectrum in terms of critical acclaim. The movie got a lot of praise after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival before it moved to Netflix, and it stayed in the conversation among horror fans for most of October. This is another blend of sci-fi and horror, where a group of young adult friends play a body-swapping game with higher stakes than they realize. It is streaming now on Netflix.

Happy Death Day 2U

Happy Death Day 2U matches Time Cut in both time travel hijinks and irreverence. If you haven’t seen the first Happy Death Day, you should definitely plan on a double-feature since this is a direct sequel, but the second one has more in common with Time Cut. It is about a group of college students trying to escape a Groundhog Day-style time loop, all while dealing with a serial killer on campus.

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing Happy Death Day 2U is a bit difficult to track down. You can stream the movie with a subscription to FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, otherwise, you’ll have to rent or purchase it on PVOD stores including Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango. It is also available on DVD and Blu-ray.

Fear Street

Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy is another great match for Time Cut, and with three installments, it offers a lot more screen time for homebodies at this time of year. In addition to the slasher format, fans of the period piece will find a lot to love here. All three Fear Street films are streaming now on Netflix.

It’s a Wonderful Knife

Slashers have found a lot of success lately by blending with other familiar formats – for example, The Wrap‘s William Bibbiani compares Time Cut to Back to the Future, but with a murder mystery. Obviously, Netflix’s It’s a Wonderful Knife applies this same formula to It’s a Wonderful Life, and it’s pretty successful if you’re not taking it too seriously. As an added bonus, it is a great movie for the transition from Halloween to Christmas, and could help prepare viewers for the onslaught of holiday-themed music and marketing this month. It’s a Wonderful Knife is streaming now on Netflix.

Scream 4

For those that love a slasher with a sense of humor, the Scream franchise is an obvious recommendation. In this case, I’m suggesting Scream 4 to follow up Time Cut because it has a similar sensibility, but any of the Scream movies will do. You can find the first five movies in the series on Max, and the sixth one on Paramount+.

The Butterfly Effect

Finally, The Butterfly Effect may seem like an odd choice for this list, but it actually shares a couple of strong connections with Time Cut. It may not be a horror movie, but its focus on the theoretical implications of time travel are front and center. It also gives a more honest glimpse into the early 2000s, giving fans a chance to contrast and compare with Time Cut‘s parody of the period. The Butterfly Effect is streaming on Netflix and on Apple TV+.