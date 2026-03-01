PlayStation Plus Users Have 48 Hours to Claim 4 Games for Free

Those with a PlayStation Plus subscription on PS5 have 48 hours to claim four games for free before the offer vanishes and each game reverts to its normal price point. Meanwhile, PS4 subscribers have the same deal, but with only three of these four games, as one is PS5-only, and thus not available to PS4 users. If claimed before March 3, each game is free to keep perpetually, as long as an active subscription to the Sony subscription service is retained. If said subscription lapses, free access to all four games will continue until the subscription renews.

More specifically, PS Plus subscribers — across all three tiers, Essential, Extra, and Premium — have roughly 48 hours to add these four games to their PSN libraries for free: Ultros, Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. For those on PS4, and thus who are curious, it is Undisputed that is the PS5-only game of this bunch. Below, you can find more salient details about each free PlayStation Plus game, as well as a trailer for each game.

Undisputed

Undisputed is a boxing game released by developer Steel City Interactive and publisher Deep Silver back in 2024 as the first licensed boxing game since 2011’s Fight Night Champion.

On the PlayStation Store, Undisputed typically costs $41.99. Meanwhile, it boasts a 70 on Metacritic. As primarily an online boxing game, it’s hard to put an hour count on the game, but it does have single-player story content that comes in around 15 to 20 hours long.

Ultros

Ultros was released in 2024 by developer Hadoque, who also self-published the game and debuted with the release. And it was a very solid debut for the studio, as evidenced by its 81 on Metacritic.

Normally, on the PlayStation Store, PS4 and PS5 users have to fork over $24.99 for the colorful metroidvania game, which takes about 10 to 20 hours depending on things like playstyle and completion rate.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is a combat flight sim, and the latest game in the long-running Ace Combat series that dates back to 1995. This second part will change, though, sometime this year when Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve releases.

Developed and published by Bandai Namco, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown hit to an 80 on Metacritic when it released in 2019. Normally, it costs $60 on the PlayStation Store and offers about 10 to 70 hours of content, depending on playstyle and completion rate.

Subnautica: Below Zero

Subnautica: Below Zero is a spin-off of 2019’s Subnautica, released in 2021, and set to bridge the first game to its upcoming sequel, Subnautica 2, releasing later this year.

Developed and published by Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Subnautica: Below Zero is an underwater exploration survival game that boasts an 82 on Metacritic. Normally, it costs $29.99 on the PlayStation Store, and for this, you get a game that offers roughly 20 to 30 hours of content.

If none of these free PlayStation Plus games pique your interest, or if you already claimed them, the good news is March’s free games are set go live on the same day this collection expires, March 3.

