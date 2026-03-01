The Expanse’s Perfect Replacement Is Already Happening at Prime Video (& a New 2026 Sci-Fi Release Will Help)

Fans of The Expanse have watched Jim Holden, Naomi Nagata, Amos Burton, and the rest of the Rocinante crew unravel conspiracies spanning from Earth to the Belt to the protomolecule’s mysteries. But when the series wrapped up after a mere six seasons, it left fans hanging with a third of the source material unadapted. While comics have since extended the larger universe, there has yet to be a sci-fi series rich enough to fill the void.

However, there’s new hope on the horizon, as Amazon MGM Studios (the same studio that revived The Expanse after its Season 3 cancellation) recently announced a forthcoming adaptation of The Captive’s War, the newest book trilogy from James S.A. Corey. Though a very different narrative, the series will be led by the same creative minds behind The Expanse. To add to the anticipation, The Captive’s War is also dropping the next installment this April.

How The Captive’s War Is Building the Next Iconic Sci-Fi Universe

James S.A. Corey (pen name for authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck) launched The Captive’s War series in August of 2024 with the book The Mercy of Gods, which immediately found itself on The New York Times bestseller list. The story steps away from near-future realism into full-on space opera with the Carryx, a massive interstellar empire with rigid biological castes and a merciless ideology, which sweeps across human settlements. Humanity’s best chance for liberation hinges on captives like research assistant Dafyd Alkhor, who must navigate the alien society’s hierarchy to spark a rebellion from the inside.

Prime Video’s adaptation, formally greenlit in a deal with the authors’ new multi-platform media company, Expanding Universe, reunites The Expanse showrunner Naren Shankar, director Breck Eisner, and the original authors as executive producers, ensuring we’re in for the same level of quality even as they break ground on a new story. It’s easily the most substantial successor to The Expanse yet, and fans are thrilled.

While we don’t yet have any details on the series premiere date, the imminent release of the trilogy’s next official novel, The Faith of Beasts, scheduled to publish on April 14, 2026, is already adding fuel to the fire. Reportedly, this installment will further flesh out the Carryx Empire’s influence and raise the stakes for our protagonists trapped between its gears. For sci-fi fans jonesing for something to fill that Expanse-shaped hole in their hearts, all signs point towards this Prime Video adaptation of The Captive’s War being the next obsession.

