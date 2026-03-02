2026 Has Already Delivered the Top 5 Anime of the Year

Though 2026 is only just beginning, it has already delivered multiple anime worthy of being called Anime of the Year. This season has surprised the community with a variety of genres and returning series that have elevated what they were always meant to be. It includes two anime returning for a third season, one returning for a second season, a newly debuted series, and one portraying its final chapter.

Each of these five anime has its own specialty that has captivated fans. There is a strong possibility that any of them could win Anime of the Year while also ranking among the top anime of 2026. The following are five exciting Winter 2026 anime that have made a significant impact and truly deserve this recognition.

5) Fire Force Final Season

Courtesy of David Production

Fire Force is the only anime airing in Winter 2026 that is currently in its final season. When it became clear that the last part would condense a large number of manga chapters, it seemed destined to fail. However, David Production delivered impressive development and made what appeared to be a risky project succeed.

There has been no drop in quality; instead, the series has only improved in its final run. The most notable strength is the strategic trimming of the manga content, which refines the condensed story while preserving the narrative style the anime is known for. For this reason, it fully deserves to be considered among the top five anime of 2026.

4) Sentenced to Be a Hero

Image courtesy of Studio Kai

On this list, Sentenced to Be a Hero is the only newly debuted anime, and with its premiere alone, it has already established itself as the best new series of the year, if not a full Anime of the Year contender. With new episodes releasing each week, that position is only growing stronger.

The strongest aspect of the anime is its narrative, demonstrating that a fantasy story thrives on solid foundational elements rather than relying on repetitive isekai tropes. With world-building that adds layers of political and wartime tension, Sentenced to Be a Hero is emerging as one of the most unique anime released in recent years.

3) Oshi no Ko Season 3

Image courtesy of Doga Kobo

While the others on this list are fictional, Oshi no Ko is so well-structured and grounded in reality that it feels almost non-fictional. This season is not relying on flashy moments but instead deepens its realistic elements, unveiling dark truths about the entertainment industry’s nuances that feel disturbingly authentic.

At the same time, the crime-thriller aspect has grown even stronger, with both twins bringing their own unique perspectives to the narrative. Each new episode introduces dramatic twists that keep fans more engaged than ever. With its especially realistic tone, Oshi no Ko is emerging as one of the best anime of the year and is likely to secure major awards in its category, if not Anime of the Year itself.

2) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has become an all-time favorite within the medium, and naturally, its second season is emerging as one of the best anime of Winter 2026. This season has been particularly special, as it has focused on elevating the series’ strongest elements rather than reinventing itself, something few anime manage to achieve successfully.

In its first five episodes, Frieren has embraced a slow, episodic approach, emphasizing that savoring the journey and its details is the true essence of adventure. Fans have consistently appreciated this aspect, as seen in the passionate discussions surrounding each episode. There is little doubt that Frieren Season 2 is among the best anime currently airing, with a strong chance of becoming Anime of the Year.

1) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen has long been one of the biggest anime of the modern generation, and its third season is only growing more popular, solidifying its place as a defining modern shonen series. The narrative has taken an even darker turn with the start of its major arc, the Culling Game, delivering something rarely seen in shonen anime.

At its core, the Culling Game resembles the large-scale battle tournaments common in the genre, but its nuances are far darker and more complex, allowing it to stand out as one of the best tournament arcs in recent anime. Jujutsu Kaisen has previously won Anime of the Year awards for its earlier seasons, and there is a strong possibility that it could achieve a hat trick with this one.

