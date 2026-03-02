Best SNES Game of All Time Reportedly Getting First Ever Remake on Switch 2

The best SNES game of all time is reportedly getting a Nintendo Switch 2 remake. Despite the game in question often being hailed as the greatest game on the Nintendo console, it has never been remade. This would be its first-ever remake, making the remake even more substantial, but not surprising. Right now, re-releases, remasters, and remakes are in vogue as publishers continue to mine nostalgia as a safe investment route compared to making new games, let alone new IP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new report comes the way of a well-known Nintendo insider by the name of Nash Weedle. According to the insider, developer MercurySteam has been working on a remake of 1994’s Super Metroid for a while, and could announce as much sometime this year. Metroid fans should recognize this name as MercurySteam — a studio located in Spain — has worked on the series in the past, including the recent past. The studio, which has been around since 2002, co-developed both 2017’s Metroid: Samus Returns for the 3DS and 2021’s Metroid Dread for the Nintendo Switch.

The Best SNES Game Ever

Of course, what the best SNES game is has been a debate that has divided Nintendo fans for decades. The debate includes The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Chrono Trigger, Super Mario World, and Super Metroid. There are a few other games that are sometimes thrown around, but these are the main challengers to the SNES throne. In particular, sometimes Final Fantasy VI and Street Fighter II Turbo are also thrown around, but not as consistently. Whatever the case, Super Metroid is a shout of many and actually the highest-rated game on GameRankings from the SNES era.

The action-adventure Metroidvania game is the third game in the Metroid series, and is credited for birthing the Metroidvania genre. Yet, it’s never been remade or even remastered. It’s been re-released digitally here and there, but never redone. Why this is, we don’t know, but apparently, Nintendo feels it is finally time.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. The source in question has proven reliable at times in the past, but they do not have a perfect track record. Further, even if this information is accurate now, this could change. For example, it could be cancelled before it’s ever even announced. This happens often in game development.

