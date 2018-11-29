Nicolas Cage’s ‘8mm’ Coming to Blu-ray From Scream Factory

Nicolas Cage delivered audiences one of the best genre performances of the year with Mandy, though it was far from the first time the actor has embraced the more horrific corner of cinema. 8mm, which also co-stars a young Joaquin Phoenix, is coming to Blu-ray on January 8, 2019 from Scream Factory.

Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage (1995, Best Actor, Leaving Las Vegas) stars with Joaquin Phoenix (Walk The Line), James Gandolfini (The Sopranos), and Catherine Keener (Get Out) in an electrifying thriller from the writer of Se7en. Directed by Joel Schumacher, this dramatic story follows one man’s obsessive search to the truth about a six-year-old crime – and his ultimate discovery of the truth about himself.

The Blu-ray set’s special features are as follows:

NEW 8MM In 35MM – An Interview With Producer/Director Joel Schumacher

8MM In 35MM – An Interview With Producer/Director Joel Schumacher Audio Commentary With Producer/Director Joel Schumacher

Vintage Behind The Scenes Featurette

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Still Gallery

The film was released in 1999 and embraced a grittier approach to the thrilling narrative, following in the footsteps of filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino and David Fincher, both of which delivered audiences uncompromising visions of often overlooked corners of the criminal underworld. The film’s overall aesthetic and soundtrack serve as a time capsule for the late ’90s, earning itself a nostalgic place in many genre fans’ hearts.

Additionally, the film debuted right before the internet became a staple of virtually every home, an advancement in technology that would have made the core components of this film’s narrative moot had all the characters had easy access to the world wide web.

While the film might have earned passionate supporters in the two decades since it was released, the initial reception from critics was relatively poor.

Janet Maslin at The New York Times shared, “Joel Schumacher’s 8mm delves into the perverse underworld of the pornography business, shocking audiences with the realization that sex and violence can be so dull.”

The film wasn’t without its supporters, as iconic filmmaker Roger Ebert spoke more fondly of the film.

“It is a real film. Not a slick exploitation exercise with all the trappings of depravity but none of the consequences,” Ebert shared at the Chicago Sun-Times. “Not a film where moral issues are forgotten in the excitement of an action climax.”

You can head to Scream Factory’s website to pre-order your copy before it lands on shelves on January 8, 2019.

Will you be adding this film to your collection?