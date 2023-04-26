Kenneth Branagh's A Haunting in Venice Teaser Released

Kenneth Branagh has brought to life the Agatha Christie stories Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, both of which include murder but serve more as investigative mysteries, while the upcoming adaptation A Haunting in Venice is a much more chilling story to adapt, which has earned its first teaser trailer. The new film is based on the Christie novel Hallowe'en Party, so it makes perfect sense that the project will be landing in theaters just in time for the spooky season. You can check out the teaser trailer for A Haunting in Venice below before the film lands in theaters on September 15th.

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar nominee Michael Green (Logan) based upon Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party.

The producers are Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers.

A brilliant acting ensemble portrays a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Riccardo Scamarcio (Caravaggio's Shadow), and recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

In addition to releasing this first teaser trailer at The Walt Disney Company's presentation at CinemaCon, Branagh announced that Hildur Guđnadóttir, the acclaimed composer from Iceland who won an Oscar, Golden Globe, GRAMMY, and BAFTA for Joker and an Emmy and GRAMMY for Chernobyl, and who most recently scored TÁR and Women Talking, will compose the score.

A Haunting in Venice below lands in theaters on September 15th.

