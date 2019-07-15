John Krasinski Kicks off Production on a Quiet Place Part II With New Photo

If you were a fan of John Krasinski‘s breakout horror film A Quiet Place, you’ll be happy to hear that cameras are officially rolling on the sequel film, A Quiet Place 2. Krasinski himself let fans know the ball was rolling, posting a new photo on social media to commemorate the event.

Check out the first production photo from A Quiet Place 2, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

This post from Krasinski may also indicate a slight reveal in the specifics of the sequel title: we’ve been calling it “A Quiet Place 2”, but the clapboard for the production notes the title as “Part II”. Obviously A Quiet Place 2 plays better on posters, commercials and Internet searches, but “Part II” sequels have a long and proud history particularly in the horror genre, going back to the original slasher film Friday the 13th and its sequel Friday the 13th: Part II. It denotes a direct continuation of the storyline from the first film – which is a pretty significant thing, given where A Quiet Place left off.

The first film ended with the surviving members of the Abbott family, led by mother Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and hearing-impaired daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) finally discovering a weakness in the alien creatures that have nearly wiped out humanity. Now that humankind has hope, it remains to be seen what it will do with it.

Atlanta and Joker star Brian Tyree Henry has joined the cast of A Quiet Place 2, and he recently opened up about what the sequel will reveal about the mysterious alien monsters at its center:

“I think that we’re going to get a few answers to the origin of where and how this whole thing happened,” Henry shared with IndieWire. “I think that people want to know that. But I think you’re just going to see another side of it…more of humanity that survived this thing in this next story.”

In addition to revealing more about the monsters, A Quiet Place 2 will also reveal more about the larger world in which this story is unfolding. As Krasinski himself explained:

“The thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain,” Krasinski shared with Deadline. “You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup. We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it. The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it’s so much fun to explore. There are so many different things to see now. Everyone else in the world is experiencing this, so I’m curious to see what that looks like from another perspective.”

A Quiet Place 2 hits theaters on March 20, 2020.