A Quiet Place: Part II Showcases Practical Effects in New Behind-the-Scenes Featurette (Exclusive)

After a few delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A Quiet Place: Part II finally arrived in theaters earlier this year, and helped breathe life into the 2021 box office. On Tuesday, the blockbuster horror film was officially released on Digital and to stream on Paramount+ — and to celebrate Paramount Pictures has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at A Quiet Place: Part II. The featurette, dubbed "Shooting on Location", provides a look at how the majority of the aspects of the project were practically filmed on set.

"If you do everything practically, it feels a lot more real and a lot more intense than as soon as you put CGI in," producer, writer, director, and star John Krasinski says in the clip, which you can check out above. "As much as the creatures and everything are so incredible, we always had practical elements going on around the creatures."

In A Quiet Place: Part II, following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place: Part II's digital release — as well as the film's 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray releases — boast exclusive special features that take viewers deeper into the world originated in the global smash hit A Quiet Place. Follow Krasinski on the set of the new film as he details the cast and crew’s incredible work in a video Director’s Diary; uncover the secrets of the monstrous invaders; dig into the two-film character arc of daughter Regan; watch a breakdown of the unforgettable marina scene; and delve into the extraordinary visual effects and sound design.

A Quiet Place: Part II is now available on digital, and to stream on Paramount+. The film will be released on 4K Ultra HD combo Pack, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 27th. A 2-movie collection will also be available.