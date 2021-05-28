A Quiet Place Part II to Become First Movie to Cross $100 Million at Domestic Box Office During Pandemic

✖

After a year of most theaters around the world being closed, the box office is finally starting to bounce back, with A Quiet Place Part II becoming the first film to earn $100 million at the domestic box office since the pandemic shuttered theaters in March of 2020. While films like Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat in recent months have established that audiences are ready to return to theaters, a majority of their box office hauls came from international markets, with the A Quiet Place Part II totals confirming just how excited fans were to see the sequel after its initial delay, as it was set to land in theaters just after the pandemic saw country-wide closures.

One big difference with A Quiet Place Part II as opposed to other major box office earners this year is that, unlike Cruella or offerings from Warner Bros., Quiet Place is exclusively in theaters. While Cruella, for example, is also available in home through Disney Premier Access, Warner Bros. films are available in theaters and on HBO Max. However, A Quiet Place Part II will be landing on Paramount+ in July, ahead of its official home video release.

In the Quiet Place sequel, following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

The box office success of A Quiet Place resulted in the confirmation that a third film in the series, written and directed by Jeff Nichols, would be hitting theaters on March 31, 2023. The project had previously been announced last year, at the time being described as a film set within the universe of the series as opposed to being a sequel. A third film featuring the Abbott family has yet to be announced, though this sequel's promising box-office and critical performance bode well that we'll be seeing at least one more installment featuring the characters. Given that this new film featured depictions of how other characters in this world lived, it's unclear if Nichols' film could directly connect to the Abbotts or jump to other parts of the world to see other survivors coping with the alien invasion.

A Quiet Place Part II is in theaters now.

