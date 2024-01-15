A Quiet Place: Day One Star Says Film Is "More of a Drama" Than a Horror Movie

A Quiet Place: Day One star Alex Wolff recently teased that, while the upcoming prequel takes place in a world overrun by monsters, the intimate nature of the experience will feel more like a drama than a traditional horror movie. Ever since the release of A Quiet Place in 2018, fans have discussed how the concept blends together a post-apocalyptic premise with elements of creature features, thrillers, and drama for an overall compelling experience. The sequel similarly touched on all of these different themes, so while the prequel is sure to feature otherworldly monsters, the dynamics of the story will feel unique compared to its predecessors. A Quiet Place: Day One is set to hit theaters on June 28th.

"That's not a horror movie, not really. I might get in trouble for saying that," Wolff revealed to Discussing Film about the prequel. "It's from the director of Pig, this film I did, so it's very ... It's more a drama. It's weird going from a $2 million movie to a $100 million movie, and working with the same director and in the same proximity [as the other actors]. There's only about four or five characters in it. So it was kinda like making Pig, just on a massive scale."

Joining Wolff in the movie are Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o and Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn, as well as Djimon Hounsou, reprising his role from A Quiet Place: Part Two. Few details are actually known about the plot of the prequel, other than it will be focusing more on the initial arrival of the monstrous creatures who hunt by sound, and that the film will at least begin in New York City. Whether the rest of the film will unfold in the metropolis or spread out to nearby locations is yet to be known.

John Krasinski directed the first two films, while also starring in the first and making a small appearance in the sequel, and while fans have built quite the connection with the Abbott family from those adventures, they aren't expected to be involved in Day One. Luckily, there is a third film that is confirmed to be on the way, and while that sequel is set to hit theaters in 2025, it has yet to be revealed whether Krasinski will return to direct or if Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy would return to star.

