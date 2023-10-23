A Quiet Place: Day One Release Date Delayed by Paramount

The Quiet Place universe is continuing in 2024, with Paramount exploring the beginnings of the franchise’s alien invasion. However, fans of the hit horror franchise will need to wait just a little bit longer to see how it all started, as the studio has delayed the release of A Quiet Place: Day One. Fortunately, unlike some other delays, A Quiet Place is only getting bumped by a couple of months, and it now winds up on potentially an even bigger release date.

On Monday, news broke that Paramount and Skydance had pushed the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning sequel back by an entire year, giving the Tom Cruise tentpole enough time to finish production once the SAG-AFTRA strike ends. With a prime Summer release date now open in 2024, Paramount moved A Quiet Place: Day One back to take it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, A Quiet Place: Day One will now hit theaters on June 28, 2024, putting the latest entry in the horror franchise right in the middle of the summer. The film was previously slated to debut on March 8, 2024.

A Quiet Place: Day One Cast

While Emily Blunt and John Krasinski led the cast for the first two Quiet Place movies, neither of them are slated to appear in the prequel movie.

The cast of A Quiet Place: Day One will include Black Panther‘s Lupita Nyong’o, Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn, and Hereditary star Alex Wolff. Djimon Hounsou will seemingly be reprising his role from A Quiet Place Part II.

A Quiet Place: Day One is being directed by Pig helmer Michael Sarnoski, making it the first film in the franchise not directed by Krasinski.

The film was initially supposed to be directed by Mud director Jeff Nichols. In October 2021, however, Nichols departed the project. Sarnoski was brought on to replace him last year, following the success of Pig. When Krasinski first revealed that he wouldn’t be directing the prequel, he said that Nichols was his first choice to take over.

“Truly the only person I had in mind when asked whether I would hand this off was Jeff,” Krasinski told Empire last year. “I think he’s one of the best filmmakers, Mud is one of my favourite movies, and so real and intimate. It’s exactly the sort of paints we’re painting with in A Quiet Place – very organic characters you fall in love with. So he was my first choice for this, and when he said yes I was over the moon. I pitched him my story, he’s gone and developed the world on his own with that jumping-off point, and I’m so thrilled. He’s actually just turning in a script now, and I loved it. I absolutely loved it, and I can’t wait to see him shoot this thing.”