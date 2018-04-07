‘A Quiet Place’ Writers Reveal They Almost Made the Film a ‘Cloverfield’ Movie

A Quiet Place debuts in theaters this weekend, giving fans what has been a primarily well-received horror movie. But as it turns out, the film was almost marketed in a completely different context.

In a recent interview with Slashfilm, A Quiet Place writers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck revealed that they briefly toyed with putting the film within the Cloverfield franchise. While the film’s monsters and unique concept would certainly make it at home with some of the earlier Cloverfield installments – and writer-director John Krasinski was initially in talks to star in The Cloverfield Paradox – the pair ultimately decided against it.

“That was one of those things that, I guess it crossed our mind and we had spoken to our representatives about that possibility.” Beck explained. “It was weird timing, though, because when we were writing the script, 10 Cloverfield Lane was at Paramount. We were actually talking to an executive there about this film, and it felt from pitch form that there might be crossover, but when we finally took the final script in to Paramount, they saw it as a totally different movie.”

“What was really incredible about the process that we feel very grateful for is the studio embraced this weird movie with no dialogue with open arms.” Beck continued. “They never thought about branding it as a Cloverfield film, I think in part because conceptually it was able to stand on its own.”

As movie fans have seen over the past couple of years, Paramount has turned the Cloverfield films into a unique sort of experiment, placing previously unconnected scripts within the franchise. The Cloverfield Paradox, which made a major debut on Netflix earlier this year, was the latest example, but quite a lot of fans believed that the connections were just too thin.

It sounds like a similar sort of situation almost happened with A Quiet Place, so much so that fans began to theorize about the two franchise’s being connected. But apparently, Beck and Woods ultimately decided to have the film be its own separate entity.

“And our biggest fear was – we love Bad Robot, we love the people over there, and obviously J.J. [Abrams] is certainly a hero to us – but one of our biggest fears was this getting swept up into some kind of franchise or repurposed for something like that.” Woods added. “The reason I say ‘biggest fear’ – we love the Cloverfield movies. They’re excellent. It’s just that as filmgoers, we crave new and original ideas.”

A Quiet Place is now in theaters.