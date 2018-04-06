Next A Quiet Place Film Title Revealed

✖

The upcoming third film in the A Quiet Place series is confirmed to be a prequel, which includes the confirmation that the film's title will be A Quiet Place: Day One. This is not to be confused with a third entry into the proper series, as this film isn't expected to feature the Abbott family or star John Krasinski or Emily Blunt. The new prequel spinoff is to be directed by Pig director Michael Sarnoski and is expected to be hitting theaters on September 22, 2023. A Quiet Place Part III is expected to be moving forward to hit theaters in 2025.

This spin-off film originally had Midnight Special director Mike Nichols attached to helm, though he parted ways with the project last October. It's unknown how much of that original concept for the spinoff will be incorporated into the upcoming Day One.

The original A Quiet Place landed in theaters back in 2018 and became a box-office and critical success, with its premise of a world infiltrated by otherworldly beings who hunted by sound captivating viewers. Focusing specifically on the Abbott family, that first film demonstrated the potential of the franchise and hinted at countless other stories that could be told in this world. The debut entry was directed by and starred John Krasinski, who also contributed rewrites to an original script by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. His work on that movie clearly ignited immense excitement in the concept, resulting in him developing a number of ideas about where the series' future could go.

While the first film only hinted at the origins of the intergalactic threat, the sequel depicted the first moments of the alien arrival in flashback sequences. The upcoming Day One will likely unfold in a different part of the country, or possibly another part of the world, and spend more time exploring the origins of the frightening concept.

Franchise star Emily Blunt previously noted that husband Krasinski had a number of ideas for the direction of the franchise.

"[Krasinski] has a whole arc of ideas that could work. I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas," Blunt confessed to Collider.

A Quiet Place: Day One is scheduled to hit theaters on September 22, 2023.

