A Quiet Place Part III Officially Announced

Despite what seemed like trepidation by writer/director John Krasinski about a third film, Paramount Pictures have officially announced that A Quiet Place Part III is in the works. Part III, a sequel to last year’s blockbuster sequel, will be a different project from next year’s spinoff film and is currently scheduled to be released in 2025, yes, three years from now. Details on A Quiet Place Part III were scant but Krasinski himself made the announcement at the ViacomCBS investor event. With the next installment in the series set to be released in 2023, with PIG director Michael Sarnoski at the helm, fans won’t have to wait too long for more.

Franchise star Emily Blunt previously teased that Krasinski (her real and on-screen husband) had plans for a third film in the series, revealing to Collider: “[Krasinski] has a whole arc of ideas that could work. I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas.” Krasinski himself had teased he had some plans but seemed nervous about voicing them, telling Total Film: “I set up a couple of tiny little Easter eggs in [Part II] that not only explain more about [the original], but would allow for more mythology. But, being a Boston Catholic, I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, of course, there’ll be a third!’ No, not at all.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/paramountplus/status/1493707036973928450?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I definitely thought, ‘What might happen to myself or maybe another character?” series star Millicent Simmonds, who plays Regan Abbott, previously revealed to Metro.co.uk. “We even thought, ‘What could be worse than a bear trap?’ So yes, I definitely have serious concerns about a third…It’s funny because Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and I actually had several in depth discussions about what we thought might happen, or what could be, and there was a lot of joking that went along with that.”

The first film in the A Quiet Place series was a surprise hit for the studio when it was released, bringing in over $180 million at the domestic box office and $334 million at the global box office Part II was quickly greenlit and despite being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel nearly matched its predecessor at the box office with over $297 million at the global box office, all amid the ongoing pandemic.

No official release date for A Quiet Place Part III was confirmed but the film is set to arrive in 2025.