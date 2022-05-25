Addams Family Netflix Series Wednesday Gets Release Window

✖

The annual Licensing Expo is underway this week in Las Vegas, showing off some projects licensees may be interested in making products for. At the Warner Brothers booth, physical suits could be found for The Flash and Black Manta amongst others while Netflix was heavily promoting Wednesday, its upcoming reimagining of classic Addams Family tales. In fact, signage at the booth even confirmed the show's release time window, and it's sooner that most expected.

According to the Wednesday signage captured by Collider, the series is expected to debut on the streamer Fall 2022. This is Netflix's first reveal at a release timeframe, and given spooky season comes around smack dab in the middle of fall, it stands to reason the platform is aiming for an October release.

When we spoke to Wednesday composer Danny Elfman earlier this month, the musician applauded Jenna Ortega's performance in the titular role, saying she's the perfect actor to step into the role of Wednesday Addams.

"It's really fun," Elfman told us at the time. "I'm just trying to finish up the second episode out of four with Tim and the young actress who's playing Wednesday Adams is really perfect, perfectly cast. She's just Wednesday through and through and it's a lot of fun."

Netflix describes Wednesday as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' (Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. That's where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Other plot details or potential other Addams cameos outside of Morticia and Gomez have yet to be revealed.

The coming-of-age supernatural comedy also stars Academy Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago) as Addams Family matriarch Morticia Adams and Luis Guzmán (Code Black) as patriarch Gomez Adams, Isaac Ordonez (A Wrinkle in Time) as Pugsley, George Burcea (Comrade Detective) as Lurch, and Victor Dorobantu as Thing.

