Halloween Maternity Shoot With an ‘Alien’ Twist Goes Viral

One couple in British Columbia is having some fun with the fact that they’re pregnant in the witching season of the Halloween holiday. As you can see below, Todd Cameron and his lovely wife decided to use a professional maternity photo shoot to inject some horror movie-themed comedic hijinks into the occasion.

Check out how a seemingly normal and loving celebration of pregnancy and birth got a dark, bloody, twist, thanks to the Alien franchise!

Videos by ComicBook.com

If we don’t know anything else about Todd Cameron and his wife, it’s this: they have a pretty wonderful sense of humor. Given how (overly) serious maternity photo shoots tend to be, it’s a miracle that both parties were onboard with the idea – and even more impressive that they were willing to take it so far. There was no skimping on the amount of blood and guts involved in the photos – or using an actual pregnant belly as a stand-in for a horrific Xenomorph birth. Most people would’ve stopped at the point of a Xenomorph bursting out of “the womb,” however, these two actually went further to create an entire narrative, in which Todd hilariously chases down his “newborn child” and has to do quick learning on how to be a proper papa. The awesome collage ends with a mock representation of the usual family photos when the newborn has arrived, with the love between Cameron and his wife offset by the gore that’s still splattered all over them both.

Horror fans have shown some pretty inspired (if not twisted) senses of humor when it comes to twisting around life’s most sentimental moments. If you love what you see in the example above, then you’ll probably love another recent example of what happened when a big fan of Stephen King’s IT made the ultimate photo bomb of his sister’s engagement photo shoot, while in full costume as Pennywise The Clown (see HERE).

Meanwhile, this may be the biggest bit of promo for the Alien film franchise that we’ve seen since Alien: Covenant came out last year. The franchise has all but stalled after the disappointing returns on Covenant; Ridley Scott’s overly-ambitious claim of making a multi-film series out of Prometheus has pretty much dried up, while District 9 director Neil Blomkamp’s plan for a direct sequel to Aliens was derailed by Scott’s ambitions. We heard tell of a possible Alien TV series over the summer, but that is just rumor – and a thin one at that.