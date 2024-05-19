Dead by Daylight Might be Adding Norman Reedus

It appears that Norman Reedus could soon be joining Dead by Daylight in some capacity. While there has been no information revealed by Behaviour Interactive, we might have gotten some evidence thanks to the game's official Instagram account. As noticed by @G0rejira on Twitter, Reedus just began following that Instagram account. Is it possible Reedus just happens to like the game? Definitely, but when big accounts begin following one another like this, it's often a tip-off that some kind of announcement is in the works.

Could We See Daryl Dixon in Dead by Daylight?

The character that's perhaps most closely associated with Norman Reedus is Daryl Dixon. An appearance by Daryl in Dead by Daylight definitely seems possible; the game has featured crossovers with many existing horror movies and TV shows, and it's kind of surprising that a collaboration with The Walking Dead hasn't happened already. In fact, earlier this year, fans on the Dead by Daylight subreddit noticed that the game's official Twitter account is followed by Skybound Games. Skybound is Robert Kirkman's company, so it's entirely possible that a Walking Dead collaboration starring Daryl is in the works. At the time, fans were guessing Rick Grimes would appear as a Survivor, but Daryl would be a more logical choice; not only does the character have his own show right now, but the second season is slated to arrive this summer.

Will Reedus Play Himself in Dead by Daylight?

While Daryl seems like a strong possibility, it's just as likely that Reedus could appear in the game as himself. Last year, Dead by Daylight surprised players when it added Nicolas Cage as a Survivor. In addition to being a beloved actor, Cage also happens to be something of a horror movie icon thanks to his appearances in movies like Mandy, Willy's Wonderland, and Color Out of Space. Reedus is the kind of big name that would attract attention, and Behaviour Interactive has previously hinted that we could see similar actors as themselves in the game.

Whatever the case might be, there's a good chance we'll have some answers next month. Cage's presence in Dead by Daylight was announced at Summer Game Fest 2023, so it's possible we could see Reedus similarly announced at this year's show. Reedus would be a great fit either way, and he clearly has no qualms with showing up in horror games; he was supposed to be in Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills game before it was scrapped by Konami, and then went on to star in Death Stranding; he'll also be reprising his role as Sam Porter Bridges in the sequel.

