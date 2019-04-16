Viral ‘Alien: The Play’ Returning for Alien Day Celebration

In the 40 years since Alien landed in theaters, fans have displayed their devotion to the series in a number of ways. Some fans will build impressive collections of merchandise related to the franchise while others have made their commitment to the series permanent with tattoos. Other fans have allowed the franchise to inspire their own creative works, much like the students at North Bergen High School in North Bergen, New Jersey, who crafted a play inspired by Aliens that went viral on social media. In honor of the upcoming Alien Day festivities, the high school will deliver an encore performance of the sci-fi story.

The official Alien franchise account confirmed the performance on Twitter, which featured the students reenacting the events of Aliens in front of a screen which projected the film. Not only did the internet praise the students’ creativity, but also the effectiveness of their costumes and production design on a miniscule budget.

“I saw a bit of your production of Alien, I just wanted to say, it looked incredible. You put so much heart and soul into that and the alien, I must say, looked very real, to me,” franchise star Sigourney Weaver shared in a video message to the students on Twitter. “And I just wanted to send our compliments, not only from me, but from [Aliens director] James Cameron and the original screenwriter Walter Hill. We all say, ‘Bravo, well done.’ And, just one more thing, the alien might still be around, so when you’re opening your locker, just do it very slowly.”

Weaver wasn’t the only one to praise the students, as original director Ridley Scott also offered his encouragement to the students.

Ridley Scott’s letter, per Deadline, reads, “My hat comes off to all of you for your creativity, imagination, and determination to produce such an ambitious show. Limitations often produce the best results because imagination and determination can surpass any shortfalls and determine the way forward — ALWAYS. Self-sufficiency is what this country was largely based upon with its immigrant population coming in to a New World and working TOGETHER.”

The filmmaker went on to note that, not only was the experience creatively ambitious, but, with a budget far short of a Hollywood production, the play demonstrates that the future appears bright for all those who managed to pull it off.

“This is maybe the biggest lesson for ALL OF YOU, and your future plans — stay with this determination, and this spirit in everything you do, and you will succeed — let nothing put you off — or set you back,” the letter added. “Thanks for doing Alien, I felt very complimented. Scott Free will advance some financial help to fund an encore performance of Alien. How about your next TEAM production being Gladiator.”

While we won’t expect to see this play be performed in other venues, it marks a unique way for Alien fans in the area to show their love for the series. Alien Day will take place on April 26th.

