Alien: Romulus NECA Xenomorph Figure and Accessory Set Is On Sale Now

NECA Alien: Romulus Xenomorph Figure

Alien: Romulus is off to a very strong start at the box office, so it would seem that there’s a lot of life left in the 45 year old franchise. The merchandising is also still going strong, with a new pair of Reebok sneakers on the way and collectibles like this 7-inch scale Alien: Romulus Ultimate Scorched Xenomorph figure dropping from NECA.

The scorched Xenomorph figure stands over 9-inches tall with 23 points of articulation and includes features like an opening jaw with extending inner mouth, a wired tail for posing, and accessories like interchangeable dome parts for a drone Xenomorph Warrior look that NECA notes makes the figure ideal for army building. It also includes interchangeable hands, facehugger and chestbursters with wired tails, and a display stand. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth now for $39.99 (free U.S. shipping on orders $59+). Note that an Alien: Romulus accessory pack is also available to pre-order here at EE for $39.99 that includes the following:

“The set comes with a model F44AA Pulse Rifle accessory (fits 7-inch scale figures), asteroid with fossilized Xenomorph XX121, facehugger and chestburster with wired tails for posing. Also includes a cryo frame case with facehugger and interchangeable damaged plastic parts, and a facehugger that can go around the heads of most NECA 7-inch scale action figures (not included)!”

What Is Alien: Romulus About?

Alien: Romulus is being billed as more of a spinoff rather than a direct continuation of the Alien franchise and will see a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. Álvarez has previously opened up about how a deleted scene from James Cameron’s Aliens featuring young colonists inspired Romulus’ story.

“My first instinct, just to try something different that hasn’t been seen before, was to approach it form the angle of characters who are not professionals or scientists; they’re not even adults,” he said. “I liked this concept of putting people in the front seat of the story who are closer to what the audience is — not that the audience is young, more that the audience is completely virgin to the realities of space. When the characters are professionals, they know more than you do. But when they’re still in their early 20s, they don’t know how to operate the f-cking airlock.”

He continued, “All their parents probably worked on the same ship when they were kids, and that’s how they got to know each other … There’s a lot of history between them because they’re the only family they have. They truly act more like surrogate siblings; some of them even lived under the same roof. A lot of the big themes of the movie are about siblinghood and what does that mean? The Romulus of it all, and the bigger plot with Weyland-Yutani, is actually connected to that as well.”

Alien: Romulus is now playing in theaters.