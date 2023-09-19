Aliens: Bishop to Be Direct Sequel to Aliens and Alien 3

The Alien movie franchise will continue into a new installment: Aliens: Bishop, a novel that will serve as a direct sequel to both Aliens and Alien 3. Written by author T.R. Napper, Aliens: Bishop will continue the story arc of Bishop, the synthetic lifeform that accompanied Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and Colonial Marines on the rescue mission to exomoon LV-426 and the terraforming colony that was decimated by the Xenomorphs.

(SPOILERS) In the climatic act of Aliens, Bishop was horrifically dismembered by the Xenomorph queen, which had snuck aboard their spaceship. The synthetic character was brought back for the infamous Alien 3, in a pivotal scene where Ripley brings him back online in order to confirm her suspicions that a Xenomorph Facegrabber had snuck aboard their ship, and infected Ripley herself. After giving up all his intel, Bishop asked Ripley to let him be taken offline for good – a request she honored.

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

However, Aliens: Bishop will throw the twist into that ending, by having Bishop's creator bring him back online, to serve as one of the foremost sources on the Xenomorphs. You can check out the full synopsis for Aliens: Bishop, below:

Massively damaged in Aliens and Alien3, the synthetic Bishop asked to be shut down forever. His creator, Michael Bishop, has other plans. He seeks the Xenomorph knowledge stored in the android's mind, and brings Bishop back to life—but for what reason? No longer an employee of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, Michael tells his creation that he seeks to advance medical research for the benefit of humanity. Yet where does he get the resources needed to advance his work. With whom do his new allegiances lie?



Bishop is pursued by Colonial Marines Captain Marcel Apone, commander of the Il Conde and younger brother of Master Sergeant Alexander Apone, one of the casualties of the doomed mission to LV-426. Also on his trail are the "Dog Catchers," commandos employed by Weyland-Yutani.



Who else might benefit from Bishop's intimate knowledge of the deadliest creatures in the galaxy? A direct sequel to Aliens and Alien 3—Weyland-Yutani, the Colonial Marines, and Bishop's creator all pursue the android for the deadly Xenomorph data contained in his brain. Written by T. R. Napper, author of the acclaimed 36 Streets, whose explosive work explores the artificial intelligence and what it is to be human.

The Alien franchise has continued on through the Marvel Comics anthology series, while Ridley Scott explained the franchise's origins in his two prequel films Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. On deck are a new Alien movie that Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead 2013, Don't Breathe) directed, as well as a somewhat controversial Alien TV series from Fargo's Noah Hawley.

Aliens: Bishop is available for digital download and will be available in Hardcover starting on December 12th. You can pre-order it HERE.