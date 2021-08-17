Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches TV Series Now In Production At AMC

✖

AMC is currently beginning production on Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches TV series. Fans of her works like Interview with the Vampire, The Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and others have eagerly been awaiting any news at all. Variety reports that Esta Spaulding and Michelle Ashford are tabbed for writing duties on the series. In addition, they will serve as executive producers. Spaulding will be named showrunner if the series gets the go-ahead from AMC. The channel has found a nice groove with Rice's work. Interview With the Vampire recently got greenlit with Sam Reid playing the iconic Lestat.

“We have an enormous amount of ambition for these iconic works, which have captivated and entertained millions of fans around the world, so it is gratifying to be moving so quickly from the ‘Interview’ greenlight to exploring a second series with such talented and accomplished writers and creators as Esta and Michelle,” Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios told Variety. “We take our responsibility to deliver compelling television to both existing and new fans of this material incredibly seriously, as we move deliberately to develop these titles into a new franchise and universe for AMC+ and AMC.”

"Alan Taylor is a legendary director and someone we have real history with, going back to the first episode of Mad Men, an hour of exquisitely crafted television that propelled our company in a new direction to become a force in original programming," McDermott said during that previous series' announcement.

He continued, "We are assembling a true dream team of talent on Interview with the Vampire, from Rolin Jones to Mark Johnson and now with the addition of Alan, a director with a body of work that could basically break IMDb, not to mention Anne Rice’s extraordinary stories and characters, which have captivated so many millions of fans from around the world. We are so excited to be where we are on this series, and there is so much more to come."

Rice's other work includes The Tale of the Body Thief, Memnoch the Devil, The Vampire Armand, Merrick, Blood and Gold, Blackwood Farm, Blood Canticle, and the upcoming Prince Lestat.

Are you excited for more of these shows on AMC? What other authors' works would you like to see adapted? Let us know down in the comments!