AMC Teases This Year's FearFest Will Feature 80 Movies

While many horror movie fans might be looking to streaming services to curate their own marathons to prepare for Halloween, AMC has got audiences covered and taken any decision-making out of the process, as it will deliver fans a curated schedule of 80 different horror films starting on October 1st. This falls in line with the offerings that the network has previously delivered subscribers, having offered up to 80 horror films in years prior, with AMC also having made a number of additional titles available to stream on their app. Stay tuned for details on the films AMC will be broadcasting during their annual FearFest event.

"This year’s [AMC FearFest] will feature 80 different horror films - a mixture of the classics we all love and some of the hottest newer films out there for you to enjoy," AMC confirmed on Twitter.

This year’s #AMCFearFest will feature 80 different horror films - a mixture of the classics we all love and some of the hottest newer films out there for you to enjoy. — AMC Fear Fest (@AMCFearFest) August 20, 2021

Not only will audiences be treated to a number of classic and beloved horror films as part of FearFest, but fans will also be treated to iconic TV series, including The Walking Dead, which is expected to be debuting new episodes from its 11th and final season during the first weeks of October. Luckily, despite this being the final season of the flagship series, the world of The Walking Dead won't be ending any time soon, as a number of various projects are in the works that will continue to explore a world in which the dead come back to life.

One exciting new endeavor is the upcoming anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, which is described as "an episodic anthology with individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences."

Making this project even more promising is that producer Gale Anne Hurd teased that this spin-off series could see the return of beloved or deceased characters.

"There are so many factors that go into storytelling and casting, but luckily almost everyone who's ever been on the show wants to come back and have their story be told on Tales of the Walking Dead," Hurd shared with Variety earlier this month.

Stay tuned for details on AMC's FearFest before it officially kicks off on October 1st.

