Freeform Announces Its "Halloween Road" Event in Los Angeles

When it comes to celebrating Halloween, Freeform has become a go-to destination for fans, as they pack all of October with their "31 Nights of Halloween" event programming to build up towards an all-day marathon of beloved films on October 31st, but Freeform has so much excitement, it has started spilling out into the real world, thanks to their "Halloween Road" drive-thru event in Los Angeles. The event will kick off on October 1st and run through October 5th, honoring films like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ghostbusters, and the Freeform classic Hocus Pocus, a staple of their 31 Nights of Halloween programming. Tickets for Halloween Road go on sale on September 1st at the official 31 Nights of Halloween website.

Per press release, "Freeform’s Halloween Road is putting a spell on fans yet again in Los Angeles. The event is back for a spooky, socially distant experience that you won’t want to miss. The outdoor, immersive event will feature the worlds of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, The Addams Family, and other spooktacular surprises filled with games, photo moments, live entertainment, and prizes! This year, Hyundai has joined in on the fun as a presenting sponsor to make Halloween Road come alive with tricks, treats, and a haunting photo opp.

"The experience will take place at Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles, California, and is open to the public from Friday, October 1st through Tuesday, October 5th. Ticket prices start at $37 and go on sale next week, Wednesday, September 1st at 10 a.m. PT, and can be purchased at 31nightsofhalloween.com.

“We’re thrilled to bring back our beloved Halloween Road to the fans,” Joe Ortiz, senior vice president, Content Marketing for Freeform, shared in a statement. “Freeform continues to create innovative events that truly deliver one-of-a-kind fan experiences. This year, attendees will be treated to an unbelievable night where they can interact with some of the most celebrated Halloween entertainment properties in the world.”

Halloween lovers will get to enjoy some never-before-seen activations with exciting new attractions that include the following:

Extended Hocus Pocus Drag Show – Fans will be treated to an in-depth drag show featuring scenes from Hocus Pocus and starring the Sanderson Sisters.

Beer and Wine Garden – Guests 21+ will now have the option to indulge in spooky drinks at the new beer and wine garden. Ghouls and goblins who purchase these tickets will have access to VIP placement for the drag show.

Finkelstein’s Lab from Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas – This iconic scene will return for the first time since Freeform’s inaugural Halloween event. Beware of Sally’s green soup!

The Addams Family Mansion – Step up to the creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky mansion and pose for a photo in Pugsley’s new electric chair.

Twice as Many Trick-Or-Treat Stations – Because it wouldn’t be Halloween without candy, we have more trick-or-treat options than ever before! Attendees will collect a complimentary trick-or-treat bag before encountering twice the stations as last year — double the candy, double the fun!

Halloween Characters IRL – Interact with your favorite characters, including Sarah and Winne Sanderson, Billy Butcherson, the Ghostbusters, Uncle Fester, Wednesday Addams, and more!

"In addition to the new activations, we’ll be bringing back classics from fan favorites, such as the Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage and Billy’s grave in Old Burial Hill from Hocus Pocus; Spiral Hill, Halloween Town Hall, Oogie Boogie’s Lair, and Lock Shock and Barrel’s Treehouse from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas; Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, and the Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters, and so much more that shouldn’t be missed! Catch them all on Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween starting on October 1st. The full 31 Nights of Halloween schedule is coming soon!"

Stay tuned for details on Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween plans.

Will you be checking out the event? Let us know in the comments below!