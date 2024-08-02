Keebler Releases Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Inspired Cookies

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opens in theaters in September and ahead of the eagerly anticipated sequel’s debut, Keebler is teaming up with Warner Bros. for a unique sweet treat. On Thursday, Keebler announced the arrival of new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Dark Chocolate & Vanilla Fudge Stripes, a new limited-edition cookie innovation hitting store shelves in celebration of the sequel. The cookies are available at retailers nationwide now.

The new cookie features a first-of-its-kind black-and-white format with dark chocolate shortbread cookies topped with vanilla-flavored fudge stripes. The effect is meant to mimic Beetlejuice’s iconic black and white striped suit. The cookies will be available for a limited time and have a suggested retail price of $4.80. Additionally, consumers can scan a QR code on the packaging to access Keebler’s Open for Magic digital hub for more Beetlejuice fun.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this partnership to our classic Fudge Stripes portfolio, providing a fun take on the classic black-and-white striped suit that Beetlejuice fans know and love,” Alicia Mosley, Vice President of Marketing, Keebler Brand said. “At Keebler, we strive to create magical moments for families and what better way to do so than by partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring some tasty moments to the highly anticipated new film.”

What is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice About?

You can read the official synopsis for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice here: “Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

“Beetlejuice is the most f*ckin’ fun you can have working,” Keaton previously shared with Empire. “It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie … There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move.”

Keaton added, “[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody. I said, ‘If it happens, first of all, we’ve both said we’re doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something. F*ckin’ great. It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in theaters on September 6th.