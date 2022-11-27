AMC Teases Darkness and Light in New Mayfair Witches Motion Posters

Fans of AMC's Immortal Universe have a bit over a month before the next series, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, debuts but thanks to trio of new motion posters, they're getting a closer look at the old Mayfair house — and the darkness and light within it. On Friday, AMC released three separate motion posters to its official Twitter account for the Immortal Universe (including Interview With the Vampire) with each poster hinting at the mysterious and supernatural goings on within the crumbling old Southern mansion.

The first poster asked, "Have you heard of the old Mayfair house…" and featured some sort of shadowy figure passing behind the stained glass of the doors. The second told fans to "feel the darkness. Feel the light" and featured a shadowy figure turning out the light and the third warned that "the witching hour is almost upon us" before a flock of birds fly directly at the viewer. You can check them out for yourself below.

Have you heard of the old Mayfair house...? #MayfairWitches pic.twitter.com/F8aOlcqR9O — Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) November 25, 2022

Feel the darkness. Feel the light. #MayfairWitches pic.twitter.com/foPapKzFF8 — Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) November 25, 2022

The witching hour is almost upon us. #MayfairWitches pic.twitter.com/vkVYBiNk5c — Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) November 25, 2022

What is Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches about?

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches centers around Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a brilliant neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Written by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, the series also stars Harry Hamlin, Annabeth Gish, Tongayi Chirisa, Beth Grant, Jen Richards, and Jack Huston.

"The first season starts where the book starts, in that mood of New Orleans and the sort of ghost story of this house," showrunner Esta Spalding previously said about the series. "We meet really quickly Rowan Fielding who's the main character of the first book and through the series."

She continued, "The middle section is about 300 or 400 pages of 13 generations of witches going all the way back to Scotland. We used a piece of that, and then we feel like we're gonna save some of that great story and saga of all the different generations for later seasons, should we be so lucky."

How is the series influenced by Rice's novel, The Witching Hour?

Speaking with ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con about the upcoming series, Jack Huston and Harry Hamlin both spoke about how the series is in influenced by Rice's novel rather than a direct adaptation.

"I downloaded it. I saw that it was 56 hours long and I thought, do I have 56 hours, you know, and I listened to nine hours, and I realized that really what we have here is an interpretive show," Hamlin said about how he prepared for the series. "The characters are not exactly the same as they are in the book. The story's not exactly same. They've taken the whole ethos of the witches and The Witching Hour, the first book, and they. have compiled it into what is a really wonderful, engaging television show. It's not a book. It's a TV show."

When asked about the network's plans to adapt the other two books in the series, Lasher and Taltos, Huston said that the thinks there are indeed plans but also noted that not everything can go from page to screen, especially with books as rich as Rice's

"I think there's plans and question it's all gonna depend on you know, people's response to it. I think we've done something really daring. I think something very cool," Huston said. "As Harry was saying, you know, the books themselves are dense. You know, brilliant, sort of like a literary feat, but you know, you can't put all of that in right TV series, but you can be inspired by it. You can be influenced and inspired in many ways. So, you know, I there's definitely plans, you know, in our first season finishes at the same point as The Witching Hour."

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is set to debut on Sunday, January 8th on both AMC, and AMC+.