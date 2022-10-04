Mayfair Witches Confirmed to Not Include Major Book Character Yet

With Interview With the Vampire having finally arrived on AMC and AMC+, fans are eagerly anticipating the next series in the network's Immortal Universe, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, an adaptation of the late author's Lives of The Mayfair Witches trilogy. The network recently released the first teaser trailer for the series during the series premiere of Interview, introducing viewers to Alexandra Daddario's Dr. Rowan Fielding, but as fans eagerly await the series premiere sometime in early 2023, those familiar with the novels have plenty of questions about what to expect — especially when it comes to some of the major characters in the books. Now, it seems that at least one major character won't be making an appearance — at least not yet.

According to TVLine, Michael Curry, a major character in the Mayfair Witches novels, is not currently part of the AMC adaptation. In the books, Michael is a very significant character. A contractor with a specialization in the restoration of old homes, Michael is originally from New Orleans but is living in California. He crosses paths with Rowan when he drowns and is brought back to life by Rowan. His resurrection leads him to return to New Orleans despite having fallen in love with Rowan, though she too eventually returns to the city. The pair reconnect, marry, and end up renovating the house on First Street — and his role only gets more significant as the trilogy continues.

With Michael not factoring into AMC's adaptation, it does open some questions about what changes the series will make to the source material. We already know that there will be some changes to the story. Showrunner Esta Spalding has previously explained that the series is inspired by the first book in the trilogy, but the book's history itself will be spread over future seasons, allowing the series to set up its own story in a sense. There is also the character of Ciprien Grieve (Tongayi Chirisa) that we don't know too much about just yet.

"The first season starts where the book starts, in that mood of New Orleans and the sort of ghost story of this house,' Spalding said. "We meet really quickly Rowan Fielding who's the main character of the first book and through the series."

She continued, "The middle section is about 300 or 400 pages of 13 generations of witches going all the way back to Scotland. We used a piece of that, and then we feel like we're gonna save some of that great story and saga of all the different generations for later seasons, should we be so lucky."

Based on Rice's trilogy Lives of the Mayfair's Witches, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches centers around Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario), a brilliant neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Written by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, the series also stars Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, Annabeth Gish, Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, Beth Grant, Jen Richards, and Jack Huston as Lasher.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is expected to debut on AMC+ in early 2023.

Are you looking forward to Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!