American Horror Stories Brings Back the Rubber Man in New Poster

Earlier this week, a poster for the upcoming American Horror Story spinoff series, American Horror Stories, teased a return to the infamous Murder House with a stunning image that featured the always terrifying "Rubber Man" looking across a red field at the home. Now, another new poster is also featuring the Rubber Man in a far more sinister image. On Tuesday, series executive producer Ryan Murphy took to social media to share the new poster, telling fans "it's not all in your head".

First announced last year, American Horror Stories will feature one-hour, contained episodes focusing on various myths and legends. The series is set to premiere on FX on Hulu on July 15 and will see American Horror Story favorite Sarah Paulson direct one of the spinoff's episodes. The first season is set to feature actors who have appeared in American Horror Story as well as some newcomers, with Murphy recently sharing the casting of Glee alum Kevin McHale, Pose's Dyllón Burnside, Riverdale's Charles Melton, and The Prom's Nico Greetham.

"We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year," Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment said when the series was ordered. "It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before."

American Horror Stories will debut on FX on Hulu in July. American Horror Story: Double Feature will kick off once American Horror Stories wraps up. Double Feature's final episode is set to coincide with Halloween.

