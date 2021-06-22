American Horror Stories Poster Returns to the Murder House

✖

The upcoming American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, debuts in just under a month and while there is still very little known about the weekly anthology series, FX on Hulu released a new poster for the series on Monday that is giving fans a major hint of what they might be able to expect -- and it looks like we might be headed back to where it all started. The new poster features a figure in the creepy "Rubber Man" suit looking across a red field at the infamous Murder House. What's interesting about the figure in the suit, however, is it appears to be a female form which could make for an interesting twist.

First announced last year, American Horror Stories will feature one-hour, contained episodes focusing on various myths and legends. The series is set to premiere on FX on Hulu on July 15 and will see American Horror Story favorite Sarah Paulson direct one of the spinoff's episodes. Recently series executive producer Ryan Murphy took to Instagram to share casting of Glee alum Kevin McHale, Pose's Dyllón Burnside, Riverdale's Charles Melton, and The Prom's Nico Greetham, though Murphy has also teased that episodes will feature American Horror Story stars fans know and love.

(Photo: FX)

"We are doing 16 one-hour standalone episodes delving into horror myths, legends, and lore," Ryan Murphy previously tweeted about the show. "Many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow.…”

If American Horror Stories is revisiting Murder House, the setting for the very first season of American Horror Story, it won't be the first time Murphy has gone back there. Season 8 of American Horror Story, Apocalypse, was a full-on crossover between the first season (Murder House) and the third (Coven) which saw the Coven witches take on the Antichrist Michael Langdon.

"We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year," Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment said when the series was ordered. "It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before."

American Horror Stories will debut on FX on Hulu in July. American Horror Story: Double Feature will kick off once American Horror Stories wraps up. Double Feature's final episode is set to coincide with Halloween.

American Horror Stories will premiere on FX on Hulu on July 15.