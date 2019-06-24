American Horror Story: 1984 Star Gus Kenworthy Teases Start of Filming

When it comes to the ninth season of the popular American Horror Story franchise, American Horror Story: 1984, fans are largely in the dark. In April, creator Ryan Murphy revealed the season’s title along with a teaser with a vintage ’80s horror/slasher vibe. Before that, much earlier this year, it was announced that franchise alum Emma Roberts and newcomer Gus Kenworthy had been cast. Beyond that, almost everything else remains a mystery. Now, though, it seems as though the popular horror anthology series may have begun work on the upcoming season.

Earlier this month Kenworthy shared an image to his Instagram stories of what appeared to be a script for the upcoming season. The image was then shared by the AHS France Twitter account. Check it out below.

Gus Kenworthy teasant le début de la préparation au tournage de ‘AHS : 1984’ qui commence ce mois-ci #AHS #AHS1984 pic.twitter.com/NBol2Vzgot — AHS FRANCE (@AHS_FRA) June 11, 2019

As you can see, Kenworthy is careful not to reveal too much with the photo he shared. Pretty much everything on the script’s front page is covered, save for the American Horror Story title and a date in upper right corner noting that the copy is a “writer’s draft”. Kenworthy did embellish the image with a digital sticker of “Monday” on it, potentially a reference to when work would be getting started on the season.

Thus far, this is the best look we’ve gotten yet of the upcoming season, a season that series executive producer Tim Minear previously said would be a “treat” for fans of ’80s horror.

“I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome,” Minear said. “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.”

That’s certainly the vibe fans got from the teaser video Murphy shared on Instagram in April. That video featured a young woman running through the woods, being chased by an ominous killer who eventually slashes his knife through the door she’s hiding behind. Immediately, fans felt like the season may be taking notes from popular horror franchises of the ’80s, like Friday the 13th, but also had them wondering if perhaps the inspiration came from the recent resurgence in popularity of the horror genre. However, while ’80s horror is clearly an influence, Minear explained that the genre’s recent popularity isn’t.

“Generally, Ryan is ahead of the zeitgeist as opposed to following it,’ Minear said. “So what I would say is that this has been an area that Ryan has talked about since I’ve known him and it’s just a real sweet spot for him. And I think it was time for him to do it.”

While we don’t yet know exactly how that will translate to AHS: 1984, we do know some of the players involved. As noted above, Roberts and Kenworthy will star in the season while another long-time AHS actor, Evan Peters, will not be appearing. The actor explained earlier this year that he would be sitting the season out, something not too huge of a surprise as the actor had previously indicated the emotional toll that the frequently sinister roles he plays on the series have an emotional toll.

“It’s just exhausting,” Peters said in an interview with GQ last year. “It’s really mentally draining, and you don’t want to go to those places ever in your life. And so you have to go there for the scenes, and it ends up integrating it somehow into your life. You’re in traffic and you find yourself screaming and you’re like, ‘What the hell? This isn’t who I am.’”